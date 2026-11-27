The recruitment of a new generation of Islamic State (ISIS) sympathisers is increasingly taking place far from conventional extremist networks. Young people, some barely 14 years old, are being drawn into jihadist propaganda through computers, social media, video games and increasingly closed online communities. Spain’s counter-terrorism authorities are confronting the consequences of this process, with arrests for jihadist-related offences exceeding 100 this year, surpassing the previous year’s total and approaching levels last seen during the aftermath of the 2004 Madrid train bombings.

The figures point to a security challenge that extends beyond identifying individuals preparing physical attacks. Spanish investigators emphasise that involvement in terrorism is not confined to those carrying weapons or explosives. Individuals who distribute propaganda, provide accommodation or channel financial assistance that facilitates terrorist activity can also play significant roles in an extremist organisation’s operations. The distinction is important because ISIS continues to depend on a wider network of supporters whose activities may take place entirely online or within private environments.

The latest arrests illustrate the difficulties involved in preventing radicalisation from developing into more organised activity. On 17 November, police detained two young men, aged 19 and 20, in Sitges and Montcada i Reixac, both in Barcelona province. The suspects knew each other and were investigated for alleged collaboration with terrorism and terrorist indoctrination. Both had previously been convicted of similar offences in 2023, when they were minors. According to police, their repeated involvement demonstrated a concrete, real and serious threat to national security. They have been remanded in custody.

Investigators also discovered indications that one of the suspects wanted to establish a group, a development that can precede preparations for an attack. However, the available evidence did not establish that the pair had begun planning an operation. Their renewed involvement was particularly significant because they had already been arrested and were effectively under scrutiny following their earlier convictions. Their cases demonstrate that initial intervention does not necessarily end an individual’s involvement in extremist activity.

Spanish National Police and Civil Guard investigators attribute the sustained volume of arrests partly to the continued effectiveness of ISIS propaganda operations. Despite the organisation’s changing circumstances, its ideological messaging remains accessible and capable of attracting new followers. One counter-terrorism investigator described jihadist ideology as a persistent presence across different parts of the world, warning that its influence continues to generate security concerns.

A particularly troubling development is the declining age of those investigated. Authorities have observed this trend since 2022, with increasing numbers of cases involving individuals between 14 and 23. The younger suspects are being drawn into extremist environments at an age when their families may have little indication of what is happening. Parents can believe their children are simply spending time in their bedrooms using computers, while investigators later discover that they have been consuming material produced by ISIS propagandists, including ideological instruction, operational guidance and material encouraging attacks.

The propaganda is designed to exploit interests and emotional impulses rather than relying exclusively on religious instruction. Investigators describe young men attracted to violence, confrontation and the excitement associated with extreme experiences. Video games and online videos can become entry points into social media networks, where increasingly radical material is introduced through channels that are progressively more restricted. Recruiters also exploit existing ideological interests, including Nazism, hostility towards the West and historical narratives surrounding the Crusades, to draw potential supporters towards jihadist messaging.

The glorification of martyrdom remains a recurring feature of these radicalisation processes. Investigators identify calls for individuals to die in combat or carry out attacks in the name of an extremist interpretation of Islam as a common element across different cases. ISIS uses nasheeds, religiously styled propaganda chants, to encourage violence and glorify killing. The repeated consumption of such material, particularly through platforms popular with younger audiences, has become an important indicator examined by counter-terrorism officers.

Recruitment does not follow a uniform pattern. ISIS propaganda networks assess the abilities of potential recruits and seek to assign roles according to their skills. Some are encouraged to produce propaganda, create videos and chants, or recruit additional supporters. Others are attracted towards physical confrontation. Two suspected jihadists arrested in Madrid in March, for example, were described as experts in martial arts, while one displayed deeply antisemitic views. Investigators say individuals seeking combat can be encouraged to carry out attacks in Western countries, potentially becoming lone actors whose violence generates further publicity for the organisation.

The growing involvement of minors has also placed additional pressure on Spain’s judicial system. Investigators are increasingly appearing before the National High Court’s Central Juvenile Court. In January, police arrested a minor in Álava who had presented himself as a mujahideen, or combatant. Officers seized bladed weapons and a replica pistol during the investigation.

Another emerging complication is the convergence of different extremist narratives. Civil Guard investigators have identified cases in which suspects consumed propaganda associated with both ISIS and Hamas, the Palestinian-origin organisation. Although the ideological positions of the two movements may appear contradictory, investigators warn that exposure to different forms of extremist content can coexist within an individual’s radicalisation process. Artificial intelligence has also begun appearing in investigations, both as a means of researching subjects of interest and producing videos.

For counter-terrorism agencies, the central task is to interrupt radicalisation before online activity develops into operational preparations. Investigators acknowledge that the full extent of a suspect’s involvement is often unclear until arrests and searches provide access to their devices, communications and other evidence. Assessing the actual level of activity, rather than assuming that every propaganda consumer is preparing an attack, remains essential to determining the nature of the threat.

Spain’s current arrest figures reflect the scale of preventive policing as much as the persistence of extremist recruitment. The historical benchmark remains 2004, when 131 people were arrested in connection with jihadist terrorism following the 11 March Madrid attacks. With more than 100 arrests already recorded this year and another month remaining, authorities face a familiar but evolving problem: an extremist movement capable of reaching potential recruits through ordinary digital activity, identifying their interests and converting online engagement into increasingly serious involvement in terrorism.