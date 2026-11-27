A powerful storm swept across the eastern United States on Thanksgiving Day, leaving approximately 770,000 electricity customers without power, disrupting air travel and forcing the postponement of New York’s traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Wind gusts reaching 112 kilometres per hour brought down trees and power lines, while heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the region.

The disruption affected households and businesses across several states, with Virginia and Maryland among the worst-hit areas. According to figures published by the outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us, nearly 200,000 customers in Virginia and a further 177,000 in Maryland were without electricity by Thursday afternoon local time. The nationwide total had reached approximately 770,000 customers.

Utility companies warned that saturated ground, combined with powerful winds, was increasing the likelihood of trees falling and causing further damage to electricity infrastructure. The resulting conditions raised concerns about additional power outages as the storm continued to affect the region.

The National Weather Service had issued warnings a day earlier about the potential consequences of strong winds and heavy rainfall. Images from Virginia showed flooded roads, illustrating the impact of the weather system on local communities and transport infrastructure.

New York’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was also affected. Organisers postponed the event, which was scheduled to mark its 100th edition on Thursday, because of the severe weather threat. According to Reuters, this was the first time in the parade’s history that the event had been postponed because of a major storm.

The disruption extended to the country’s aviation network, with hundreds of cancellations and thousands of delays reported by Thursday afternoon. Data from flight-tracking platform FlightAware showed that more than 400 flights had been cancelled across the United States, while approximately 1,600 others were delayed.

Airports serving the Washington and New York metropolitan areas experienced particularly significant disruption as strong winds affected flight operations. At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, wind speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were recorded on Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s emergency management agency.

The combination of severe weather, electricity outages and transport disruption affected preparations for one of the United States’ most widely observed national holidays, when millions of people travel to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

The National Weather Service warned that strong winds and heavy rainfall could continue to cause serious disruption through Thursday evening. Forecasters expected the storm to move away during the night into Friday, although utility companies had cautioned that the risk of further power outages remained elevated because of the saturated ground and continuing wind conditions.