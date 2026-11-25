Sri Lanka’s Parliament spent Rs 258.76 million on food, beverages, bottled drinking water and uniforms in 2025, recording its highest annual expenditure in at least six years, according to its Annual Performance Report. Food and beverages accounted for Rs 247.05 million of the total, while bottled drinking water cost Rs 2.28 million and uniforms a further Rs 9.43 million.

The overall expenditure represented an increase of approximately 8.7 per cent from the Rs 238.09 million spent on food and uniforms in 2024, according to figures contained in a special audit report by the Auditor General. The 2025 figures include the tax-inclusive cost of goods purchased during the year.

The Auditor General’s special audit report, covering the Eighth and Ninth Parliaments, was tabled in Parliament on August 21. It records a substantial increase in expenditure on food and uniforms over the five-year period from 2020 to 2024.

According to the audit, spending rose from Rs 95.74 million in 2020 to Rs 111.86 million in 2021 before increasing sharply to Rs 193.71 million in 2022. Expenditure peaked at Rs 254.61 million in 2023, subsequently declining to Rs 238.09 million in 2024.

The report also identifies the parliamentary divisions responsible for recording the expenditure under Expenditure Head Number 16, which is divided into three projects: the Office of the Speaker, parliamentary staff and parliamentarians.

Of the Rs 894.01 million spent on food and uniforms between 2020 and 2024, Rs 873.70 million, equivalent to nearly 98 per cent, was recorded under the parliamentary staff project. The Office of the Speaker accounted for Rs 10.72 million, while expenditure recorded under the parliamentarians’ project amounted to Rs 9.59 million.

The audit further indicates that no expenditure was recorded under the parliamentarians’ project until 2023. That year, Rs 3.71 million was spent under the category, followed by Rs 5.88 million in 2024.

The 2025 expenditure figures are drawn from the procurement section of Parliament’s Annual Performance Report, which states that quotations were obtained in accordance with procurement guidelines.

Uniform purchases during 2025 extended beyond Parliament itself to include the Official Residence of the Speaker, the General’s House in Nuwara Eliya and the Meth Sewana Parliament circuit bungalow in Anuradhapura.

The figures provide a breakdown of parliamentary expenditure across food, beverages, drinking water and uniforms, while the Auditor General’s earlier findings show that parliamentary staff accounted for the overwhelming majority of food and uniform spending between 2020 and 2024.