The United National Party (UNP) has launched a programme to mobilise Millennials and Generation Z as part of efforts to rebuild and modernise its political organisation, with the party seeking international experience to develop a longer-term political strategy for younger generations.

According to party sources, the initiative is intended to establish a stronger political role for younger people and prepare them to become an influential force in future elections. The programme forms part of a broader organisational effort to develop a political roadmap that reflects the interests, ideas and methods of younger generations.

As part of the initiative, the UNP has decided to examine the experiences of other countries where young people have been mobilised to establish political movements and exert influence through organised political activity. Young political representatives from several countries, including India, France and Syria, are expected to visit Sri Lanka to share their experiences and provide advice.

The party is particularly interested in the use of social media as a platform for political organisation and engagement. Its programme envisages giving younger participants considerable freedom to develop and implement their own initiatives, including time-bound plans shaped by their ideas and priorities.

Under the proposed arrangement, the party leadership will allow the younger generation to take the lead in implementing the programme rather than imposing detailed operational direction. The leadership, headed by UNP leader and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is expected to intervene primarily to identify shortcomings in their activities.

Party sources have described the initiative as unprecedented in Sri Lankan political history, claiming that it is the first time a political party has undertaken a dedicated programme specifically targeting both Millennials and Generation Z. The claim reflects the party’s stated ambition to make younger generations a central component of its organisational reconstruction.

The initiative comes as the UNP seeks to renew its political organisation and establish a stronger presence among younger sections of the electorate. Its approach combines domestic organisational restructuring with the examination of international experiences, particularly the use of digital platforms to develop political participation and influence.

However, the programme’s effectiveness will depend on whether the proposed international exchanges and greater autonomy for younger participants can be translated into sustained political organisation and meaningful electoral support. The party has yet to disclose a detailed timetable, the identities of the visiting representatives or the specific mechanisms through which the programme will be implemented.