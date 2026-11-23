Raúl describes the moment the police arrived at his home as a turning point. For years, he had convinced himself that watching sexually exploitative material involving children was less serious because the abuse appeared on a screen. He had maintained what seemed to be an ordinary family, professional and social life, while his consumption of illegal material and his growing interest in girls he encountered in public went largely unchallenged. When the police intervened, the consequences became impossible to ignore.

He says he never touched or physically assaulted a child, but acknowledges that he consumed child sexual abuse material. He is now facing criminal proceedings, is separated from his partner and has no contact with his underage daughters. Identified by a pseudonym, he describes his subsequent treatment as a painful confrontation with his own behaviour. “Once you cross the line, you are a paedophile,” he says, recognising that viewing such material is not a victimless act. “Discovering that you are a monster is very painful.”

His account lies at the centre of a difficult question raised by a growing body of prevention work: can people who experience sexual attraction towards children seek help and live without committing abuse? Specialists interviewed by EL PAÍS argue that prevention is possible, provided individuals genuinely want to avoid offending, recognise their risk factors and have access to appropriate support. They also stress the distinction between paedophilia, a clinical term relating to sexual attraction towards prepubescent children, and child sexual abuse, which involves actual abusive conduct. Neither attraction nor a clinical diagnosis should be confused with proof that a person has committed an offence.

The scale of the issue is highlighted by a study from the University of Barcelona’s Research Group on Child and Adolescent Victimisation. Surveying 6,010 men in Spain, researchers found that 2.8 per cent acknowledged having engaged, during adulthood, in at least one of 20 sexual behaviours involving children under 15. These ranged from looking at naked children from a distance to requesting sexual photographs, touching and other forms of sexual assault. The proportion reporting conduct involving children under 12 was 1.7 per cent.

The study also found that 1.9 per cent of respondents said they felt sexual attraction towards people under 16 most or almost all of the time. When researchers included men who had experienced such attraction at any point in adulthood, even rarely, the figure rose to 22.2 per cent. That figure does not mean that more than one in five men are clinically paedophilic: the survey recorded self-reported feelings, not clinical diagnoses, and included experiences such as attraction to someone only a few years younger at the beginning of adult life.

One finding, however, has particular implications for prevention. According to the researchers, 72.8 per cent of those who reported some degree of attraction towards minors had never engaged in sexual conduct or perpetrated sexual violence against them. Noemí Pereda, professor of victimology at the University of Barcelona and coordinator of the study, argues that this group is being neglected. Prevention, she says, must include adults who experience such attraction but do not want to offend. Pablo Romero-Seseña, a criminology professor at the Open University of Catalonia and co-author of the report, similarly warns that concentrating exclusively on protecting children after risk has emerged is insufficient.

In Spain, however, services specifically designed to help people manage these attractions remain scarce. Much of the available provision is concentrated in prisons, although organisations such as PrevenSI and the Àngel Blau Foundation offer support to people concerned about their impulses, victims and their families, as well as professionals seeking advice.

PrevenSI operates a confidential, anonymous and free helpline, staffed by two psychologists. Its first task is to assess risk, including whether the person has regular contact with children and whether they fear losing control of their impulses. The organisation does not provide psychological treatment itself but connects callers with appropriate services. Last year, it received 855 contacts from victims, relatives, professionals and people experiencing attraction towards minors. Its director, Mireia Serra, cautions that those who make contact represent only a fraction of the people who may be at risk. The service also makes clear that confidentiality does not remove the obligation to report a known offence or a child in danger.

The Àngel Blau Foundation has developed a different approach through group meetings that bring together adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse and people who experience sexual attraction towards minors. The initiative, introduced in Spain in 2019 by Gemma, a survivor who prefers not to disclose her surname, originated in France in the 1980s. It is not presented as therapy, nor is it suitable for everyone. Rather, it seeks to create opportunities for participants to confront the consequences of abuse through direct testimony.

For Raúl, listening to survivors has challenged the rationalisations he once used to minimise his behaviour. He says their accounts helped him recognise attitudes and patterns in himself that he had previously failed to acknowledge. He now attends sessions with a psychologist and sexologist and says he has changed his relationship with digital media and developed safeguards against relapse.

Gemma argues that secrecy can allow distorted thinking to deepen. Some people, she says, minimise their conduct or portray inappropriate attention as affection, failing to recognise the power imbalance between adults and children. Hearing survivors describe the fear, anger and distress they experienced can force participants to confront the harm they have caused or might cause. For her, the willingness of someone to accept responsibility is particularly significant: it may help prevent another child from being abused.

The foundation also works to distinguish among different patterns of offending. Rosa Nolla, its president and an expert in the field, says initial assessments examine whether a person has a clinical disorder, has abused a position of power or has acted opportunistically. Some perpetrators do not experience a specific sexual attraction towards children but exploit their vulnerability and proximity. Identifying the circumstances and risk factors behind each case is therefore essential. Sexual attraction towards minors and consumption of child sexual abuse material are among the factors that require particular attention.

The foundation received more than 100 online contacts this year from people reporting sexual attraction towards minors. Seventeen resulted in requests for specialised support, including courses or individual treatment. Most of those receiving such assistance were already involved in some form of judicial process, principally over the consumption of child sexual abuse material.

Experts point to Germany as an example of a more systematic preventive approach. Since 2011, a programme there has offered free therapy to people who experience sexual attraction towards minors, with the aim of preventing sexual offending. Peer Briken, professor of sexology, sexual medicine and forensic psychiatry at Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital, says treatment should be proportionate to the level of risk and address the factors contributing to it. Researchers nevertheless acknowledge that more scientific evidence is needed to establish which preventive interventions work best and where public resources should be directed.

The argument for prevention does not diminish the seriousness of abuse or displace the needs of victims. Rather, it challenges a model that waits for harm to occur before offering intervention. Raúl says he now understands that avoiding further abuse will require sustained vigilance, empathy and treatment. His stated ambition is not to erase his past but to learn to live without causing further harm. He is also preparing answers for his daughters, should they seek them when they are adults.

The essential question is whether societies are prepared to build services that make early intervention possible without weakening accountability. The evidence presented by the Spanish researchers suggests that leaving people who fear their own impulses without a route to help is a failure of prevention. Protecting children requires confronting abuse when it happens — but also creating credible opportunities to stop it before it does.

Clarify the study’s key percentagesStrengthen the victims’ perspective