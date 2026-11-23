Britain’s Labour government will outline its case for greater public control of the country’s energy and water utilities on Monday, as Prime Minister Andy Burnham seeks to address what he considers the failures of privatisation and inadequate regulation in essential public services.

Senior minister Louise Haigh is expected to present the government’s position at the annual conference of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), setting out plans for a revised relationship between the state and private investors. The proposals are intended to strengthen public oversight without resorting to wholesale nationalisation, amid growing debate over the ownership, accountability and performance of Britain’s utility companies.

According to Haigh’s office, she will tell business leaders that the government wants a new partnership with private capital, founded on “clear rules, clear expectations and a fair return on investment”. She is also expected to argue that the effective monopolies operating across parts of the utilities sector have restricted genuine competition and weakened incentives for companies to deliver better services.

Burnham has attributed excessive profits, high energy prices and persistent environmental failures to the privatisation of utilities during the 1980s and 1990s, followed by inadequate regulatory oversight. He has particularly criticised water companies for failing to prevent sewage discharges into rivers and the sea.

Haigh is also expected to draw attention to Britain’s position as an international outlier in allowing foreign governments to hold significant stakes in its utilities sector. The issue adds an international dimension to the government’s efforts to reconsider how essential infrastructure is owned and managed.

In September, Burnham announced plans to reverse legislation preventing the government from owning more than 3% of water utilities in England. He is expected to provide further details of the government’s proposed changes to utility regulation next month.

The prospect of increased public intervention has nevertheless raised concerns among business leaders about the future of private investment. CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith has called for assurances that the government’s approach will keep private capital involved rather than encourage investors to withdraw. She has also stressed the importance of avoiding unnecessary fears that Labour intends to renationalise the sector.

The financial position of Thames Water illustrates the pressures facing the industry. The company, which supplies approximately 16 million customers in and around London, has been considered at risk of costly renationalisation. It is currently restructuring £20 billion ($26 billion) in debt following mounting pollution-related fines.

The opposition Conservative Party has challenged Labour’s approach. Its finance spokesperson, Andrew Griffith, argued that nationalisation would not reduce household bills and called on the government to place less emphasis on achieving net zero.

The CBI conference will also provide a platform for criticism from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who plans to attack major businesses supporting closer relations with the European Union. Farage argues that closer EU ties would increase regulatory costs for smaller competitors while allowing companies to recruit cheaper European workers instead of employing Britons.

The debate highlights the competing pressures confronting Britain’s economic policy: securing affordable essential services, enforcing environmental standards, maintaining investor confidence and determining the appropriate balance between public authority and private ownership.