“China debt trap” is a term that has been widely discussed in the diplomatic arena in recent times. There has long been an allegation that Sri Lanka is caught in a “China debt trap.” Western countries allege that China is lending money to Sri Lanka and countries in the African region and taking over strategic economic assets in those countries. However, recent studies by international economic experts and research institutions such as ‘AidData’ show that China’s lending strategy differs significantly from traditional Western lenders. Specifically, its key characteristics include extending loans with commercial interest rates rather than concessional loans, incorporating strict nondisclosure clauses, and structuring agreements through export credits so that contracts for those projects go to Chinese companies.

An analysis of the latest official data obtained from Sri Lanka’s Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) under the Right to Information Act, No. 12 of 2016, confirms that these distinctive features highlighted by international researchers have become a reality in the case of Sri Lanka as well. According to the report issued on November 05, 2026, by the Additional Director General in response to an information request submitted on September 15, 2026 (RTI 2063/2026), information on loan agreements signed with the China Exim Bank and the China Development Bank (CDB) during the period from 2017 to August 30, 2026, has been disclosed. However, the Treasury has so far delayed providing information on “nondisclosure clauses,” conditions subjecting disputes to foreign jurisdictions, and penalty interest incurred due to project delays—areas that have received the greatest focus in international research.

Commercial Interest Rates and the China Development Bank (CDB) Debt Burden

These figures clearly show how the commercial loan mechanism widely used by China when lending to developing countries has operated in Sri Lanka through the China Development Bank (CDB). All three loan agreements for water supply projects signed with that bank in August 2017 were subjected to a high floating interest rate of ‘Libor 6M + 2.95%’, and their repayment periods were limited to 13 years. Under these terms,

US102.54millionwasobtainedfortheThabuttegamaWaterSupplyProject(withagraceperiodof3.09years),US54.79 million for the Katana Water Supply Project (with a grace period of 3.09 years), and US$242.66 million as the balance of the priority water supply facility (with a grace period of 3.81 years). Compared with long-term, low-interest loans provided by international financial institutions, these short repayment periods and high interest rates put heavy pressure on the country’s foreign reserves.

Export Credits and Exim Bank Agreements

According to CS-DRMS reports from the Public Debt Management Office, the total original value of loan agreements signed with the China Exim Bank for five major projects from 2017 to August 2026 is US1,558.88million(US1,558,889,325), or Sri Lankan rupees 263.82 billion (Rs. 263,827,581,652). Of this, the largest loan—US989.44million(Rs.176.24billion) wasobtainedonMarch22,2019,ata2.5084.98 million was obtained for widening and improving 64.31 km of roads and reconstructing 13 bridges in the Central and Uva provinces at a high interest rate of ‘Libor 6M + 2.9%’. On December 22, 2017, loans were obtained at a 2% interest rate for the Kandy North Pathadumbara Integrated Water Supply Project (1.63 billion Chinese yuan), consultancy services for the Extension of the Southern Expressway Project (577 million yuan), and the Thalpitigala Reservoir Project (US$147.9 million). All of these Exim Bank loans are categorized as ‘Export Credits’, and no new loan agreements were signed with these two banks after 2019 through August 2026.

Gaps in the Debt Restructuring Report and the Question of Transparency

In response to the question asking how loans obtained for Katana and related projects are classified under the current public debt restructuring process, the Treasury submitted a report covering only five projects of the China Exim Bank. Because the Katana Water Supply Project (Loankey 2017022) is a commercial loan obtained under the China Development Bank (CDB), specific information on how it is classified in the debt restructuring process is absent from that report. The argument raised by international researchers—that confidentiality clauses in Chinese loan agreements prevent governments from disclosing their true terms—is once again being borne out as the Treasury delays providing information on nondisclosure clauses and penalty interest. As a country engaged in a debt restructuring process, placing truthful information on these hidden agreement terms and penalty interest before the country’s citizens is an inescapable responsibility of the Treasury.