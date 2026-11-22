China has strongly opposed a decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prohibit major Chinese telecommunications companies from obtaining direct access to US telephone numbers, warning on Sunday, 22 November, that it could take countermeasures unless Washington withdraws the restrictions.

The FCC approved the measure on Thursday, 19 November, citing national security concerns. The decision bars China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and other providers of internet protocol-enabled communications services from accessing US telephone numbers directly.

In a statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce criticised the move, accusing the American regulator of pursuing a broader policy of separating the two countries’ telecommunications, communications, testing and certification sectors. Beijing argued that the restrictions were inconsistent with the understanding reached by the leaders of both countries.

The ministry called on Washington to reverse the decision and warned that China would take necessary countermeasures if the ban remained in place. It did not specify what measures Beijing might consider or provide a timetable for any potential response.

The FCC’s decision represents another restriction on the participation of Chinese telecommunications companies in the US communications market. By removing their direct access to American telephone numbers, the measure affects an important element of the services that these companies and other internet-based communications providers can offer through the US numbering system.

The three companies named in the decision are among China’s major telecommunications operators. China Mobile, listed in Shanghai, China Telecom, also listed in Shanghai, and China Unicom, listed in Hong Kong, are all affected by the restrictions.

Washington has justified the decision on national security grounds, while Beijing has framed it as part of a wider effort to restrict Chinese participation in strategic communications industries. The two positions reflect a continuing disagreement over the regulation of telecommunications services and the extent to which national security considerations should determine access to domestic communications infrastructure.

China’s Ministry of Commerce also linked the FCC’s actions to the broader relationship between the two countries, arguing that restrictions across telecommunications and related technical sectors undermine the consensus established by their respective leaders.

The warning of possible countermeasures raises the prospect of further regulatory tensions between the world’s two largest economies in the telecommunications sector. However, the Chinese ministry’s statement did not identify specific retaliatory steps, leaving the nature and potential scope of any response unclear.