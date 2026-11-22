On November 9, a tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan cost Rs432,336. Ten days later it had fallen to Rs395,236. For a family that stores its savings in bangles and bars, that drop was not a market blip. It was a verdict on years of careful saving, delivered by forces far beyond Rawalpindi or Karachi.

Gold is Pakistan’s parallel currency because the formal one has not earned trust. World Bank data reported by Profit show gross domestic savings falling from 16.5 percent of GDP in 2000 to 3.8 percent in 2022. A Business Recorder analysis argues that gold’s steady climb through 2025 reflects households fleeing low real returns on rupee assets. According to World Gold Council data cited by Dawn, investment demand rose from about 11 percent of Pakistan’s gold demand in 2010 to nearly 26 percent in 2024. Families are no longer buying gold only for weddings. They are buying it for survival.

That makes Pakistani households unwitting participants in American politics.

Start with the Federal Reserve. Under Chair Kevin Warsh, the Fed raised rates by a quarter point in September, then held at 3.75 to 4 percent on October 28, with two officials, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, voting for another hike. The minutes released on November 18 showed that almost all participants expected further increases to be appropriate, and October inflation data did little to calm them. Higher US rates strengthen the dollar and lift Treasury yields, which pressures bullion. Spot gold was near $3,740 an ounce that day, far below the record above $5,300 reached in January. Dawn’s reporting explains the transmission: local rates follow London and Dubai benchmarks and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. A decision in Washington becomes a price in Pakistani bullion markets within hours.

The midterms add another layer of uncertainty. As of November 21, 5:21pm PKT, AP’s count showed Democrats with 257 House seats and Republicans with 173, with five seats counted for neither party. In the Senate, AP showed Democrats with a total of 56 seats, including two independents who caucus with them, and Republicans with 44. These figures may have changed since. Whatever the final tallies, the election opens a new round of bargaining over spending, debt and the Fed’s own independence, and markets hate unresolved bargains. Investors worldwide hedge that ambiguity with gold, and the price they pay is the price Pakistani families face at the jeweller’s counter.

Yet the Fed does not explain the whole story. Kitco’s Ole Hansen noted that rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 failed to produce the sustained gold weakness that textbooks predict. Something deeper is supporting the metal, and the Middle East is the obvious candidate.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s weekly oil import bill jumped from $300 million to $800 million. The International Energy Agency now describes the conflict as the largest disruption to global oil and gas trade on record. The State Bank of Pakistan raised its policy rate by a full point to 11.5 percent in April and has since linked rising inflation to the war’s effect on oil prices.

The danger is not only fuel. Economist Hafiz Pasha has noted that roughly 55 percent of Pakistan’s remittances come from the Middle East, and Gulf economies squeezed by disrupted exports may hire fewer Pakistani workers. Islamabad’s own attempt to mediate between Washington and Tehran places it at the centre of diplomacy while leaving its economy exposed to the fallout. A household that depends on a brother’s remittance from Riyadh or Dubai, and also pays for imported fuel, has every reason to hold something that no foreign government can devalue.

Gold, in other words, is the ordinary citizen’s risk model. It prices the Fed’s next move, Washington’s political stalemate and Gulf instability in a single number, and it does so with no help from the state.

That is precisely the policy failure. Dawn reports that no official body can provide consolidated data on Pakistan’s gold market, and that daily prices are announced by merchant associations. Families are putting their security into an opaque market they cannot audit. Business Recorder’s analysts have proposed gold exchange-traded funds regulated by the SECP and sovereign gold bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance, which would let savers hold gold exposure within a transparent, supervised system. The idea deserves serious consideration, alongside positive real returns on rupee savings.

Pakistan cannot decide the next Fed meeting, the course of the Gulf war or the temper of Congress. It can decide whether its citizens must absorb every one of those shocks alone. Until the rupee offers a safer harbour, the price of a tola will keep telling us what Pakistani families already know: security is something you buy in grams.