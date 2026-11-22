Russia’s Prosecutor General, Aleksandr Gutsan, is due to visit Sri Lanka next week at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart but has reportedly declined to hold a meeting at the Attorney General’s Department in Hulftsdorp, citing security concerns, according to local media reports.

Gutsan is also scheduled to meet officials of Sri Lanka’s Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Thursday and Friday to discuss matters relating to prosecutions. However, the location of those discussions has not been disclosed.

The reported change in arrangements follows the arrival of an advance security team ahead of the Russian prosecutor general’s visit. The team has advised against Gutsan visiting either the Attorney General’s Department or the premises of the Bribery Commission, according to the local media reports.

Gutsan is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka aboard a private jet. It remains unclear where the meetings with Sri Lankan officials will take place or what specific prosecution-related matters will be discussed.

The visit is being arranged at the invitation of Sri Lanka’s Attorney General, although the reported security concerns have prompted a departure from the proposed arrangements for official meetings at the country’s principal legal and anti-corruption institutions.