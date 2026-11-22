“When the social contract is abrogated, when trust between a government and its citizens fails, disillusionment, disengagement or worse follows.” ~ Joseph Stiglitz (The Price of Inequality)

In 2001, the LTTE’s attack on the Katunayake airport sent the economy into free-fall. In that year, Sri Lanka recorded negative growth for the first time since Independence.

In 2022, Gotabaya economics sent the economy into free-fall. In that year, Sri Lanka recorded negative growth for the second time since Independence.

Recovery began under President Ranil Wickremesinghe with the economy recording positive growth in the third quarter of 2023.

Delivering the 2027 budget speech, President Ana Kumara Dissanayake, very correctly, celebrated Sri Lanka’s recent growth record. Though he and his government cannot factually take the credit for the beginning of the upturn, they can certainly pat themselves on the back for its continuation. The recovery was still in its early vulnerable phase when the NPP won and might have collapsed had the new administration governed as it had propagandised. Fortunately, the Dissanayake administration moved away from the pledge to send the IMF packing and approached the economy with a praiseworthy degree of sobriety and caution.

After any crisis, there is always the question as to how the costs of recovery should be distributed. President Wickremesinghe decided to impose a disproportionate share of the burden of recovery on those at the lower three-fifths of the income totem pole (thereby sealing his own political fate). He dithered on reducing military expenditure and on introducing a wealth tax and an inheritance tax, opting to rely primarily on indirect taxes. The Aswesuma poverty alleviation programme brought a degree of much needed relief to the poor, but for those existing just above the poverty line, to those clinging to desperately to their middle-class status, there was little or no relief.

Two years on, President Dissanayake continues to follow the Wickremesinghe path of imposing a disproportionate share of the burden of recovery on the poor and the middle classes. The only question is whether he is doing so knowingly – or not.

In October 2026, the Department of Census and Statistics published the preliminary report of its 2025 Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES). The results are for the first quarter, Jan-March 2025. The good news is that poverty, while still higher than it was in 2019, has declined from its 2023 peak and was at 16% for the survey period.

The not-so-good news is that income inequality is on its way up and up. According to the survey, the richest 20% receive 15 times more income than the poorest 20% and over four times as much as the middle 60%.

We are on a growth path which favours the richest 20% at the cost of not just the poor but also the middle classes.

Going by President Dissanayake’s 2027 budget speech, the government is either unaware of this ticking time bomb or naively believe that continued growth and continued Aswesuma will take care of it.

Growth is necessary. It is equally necessary to understand that growth comes in many shapes and forms. There is growth which impacts positively on the larger society, and there is growth which benefits only a small sliver of the populace at the top. The growth path Sri Lanka is following seems to belong to the second category.

According to the World Bank’s October 2026 Sri Lanka Development Update, “In 2026, two-fifths of Sri Lankans are either poor or live within 50% of the poverty line, leaving a large share of households vulnerable to further declines in real incomes.” If this structural problem is not taken care of, higher growth will lead not to a fairer and a more stable society, but a class-ridden and therefore an inherently unstable one.

The blindness of politicians?

Between 1998 and 2000, American journalist Barbara Ehrenreich went undercover doing a number of minimum wage jobs in order to experience first-hand the lives of the working poor. In Nickle and Dimed: On (not) Getting by in America, she recounts how one of her bosses complained about the lack of reliable workers and the high labour turnover rate in his house-cleaning business. “He said he could double his business overnight if only he could find reliable workers. As politely as possible I asked him why he didn’t just raise the pay. The question seemed to slide right off him.”

American policymakers were as blind as Ms Ehrenreich’s boss to the root cause of labour shortage in certain industries and services. Consequently, instead of working with employers to alleviate the wage problem, successive governments opted for the seemingly easy path of allowing the gaps in labour supply to be bridged through migrant labour. This helped create an implosive socio-political issue and provided the populist right with an incendiary slogan, used by both the Tea Party and Donald Trump to excellent effect.

Sri Lanka too is facing a severe labour shortage in certain industries and services. Lankan employers too are talking about bridging the gap using migrant labour. The construction industry, for instance, is said to be suffering from a labour shortage of 7,000 and wants to recruit foreign workers. In the meantime, skilled Lankan construction workers are migrating to other countries or staying out of the labour market in the hope of doing so. “The moment we train them (workers), about 60% of them go abroad,” chairman of the Chamber of Construction Industry said (https://www.themorning.lk/articles/UIXBbdNHcQBsIl43Sjns).

The reason is obvious. Pay. Unsatisfactory working conditions is an added issue. “Sri Lanka’s construction industry fares serious questions about workforce safety, with industry representatives warning that inadequate protective equipment, unsafe practices, and poor welfare facilities continue to expose workers to preventable risks” (ibid). The low social acceptance accorded to such jobs add to the melange.

The government’s inability to understand the nature of the problem can be gleaned from a recent controversial statement by deputy minister Nalin Hewage about introducing a minimum age of 40 years for three-wheeler drivers. According to a research by Thisali de Silva (by the IPS), the attractions of a job like driving a three-wheeler are “the freedom, reduced responsibility, sufficient time for family commitments, self-employment without being under the control of someone.” Some also “compared this job with former occupations in terms of low salary and high responsibilities” (https://www.ips.lk/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/A-Three-wheeled-Attraction-An-Analysis-of-E_Book.pdf). According to internet sources contract workers used by many Lankan banks get around 35,000 to 50,000 rupees per month. Given this, it is not hard to understand the attraction of a job like three-wheeler driving or the siren song of migration. (Incidentally, while one part of the government is bemoaning the shortage of skilled workers, another part of the government is actively encouraging the migration of skilled workers)

The government, ignoring the IMF’s advice and following in Ranil Wickremesinghe’s footsteps, continue to give generous tax concessions to projects considered (by a far from transparent method) to be of strategic importance. As the Advocata Institute pointed out recently, referring to outrageous tax breaks given to several residential real estate developers in the Port City, Melwa Port City Ltd and Home Lands Port City Ltd get 10 year exemptions from corporate income tax “following the expiry of their respective project implementation projects” (Tax exemptions for residential real estate at the Port City distort tax regime – Financial Times – 9.10.2026). Marina Hotel Holdings Ltd gets an 8-year tax concession. The greatest beneficiary of this bonanza is the ICC Port City Ltd which gets exemptions on income, profit, dividend, and withholding taxes for 25 years plus a 50% reduction of corporate tax for 10 years. All four get exemptions from custom duty, Port and Airport Development Levy etc. until the projects’ completion.

How these generous tax benefits would be of benefit to the general economy is unclear. Given the supposedly severe shortage in the labour industry, would a sliver of these benefits be passed down to workers as higher wages, at least to attract local skilled labour? Probably not. Instead, the developers will hoard the benefits while demanding permission to import cheap migrant labour. The government could have easily imposed some conditions like better pay for the workers and the use of local labour in return for these generous concessions. Could have, but didn’t.

The 200 Garment Factories Programme is a good model in this regard. The state provided generous concessions to investors in return for setting up the factories in rural areas and providing the workers with a livable wage and attractive working conditions. By this method, President Ranasinghe Premadasa transformed a notoriously sweat-shop industry into a catalyst for poverty alleviation and rural development. Of the factories, 82.1% were outside the Western Province with 40.3% located in the zone with the lowest mean and median income level. Seven factories were established in the government controlled areas of the North and the East. As the Central Bank reported, by the end of the first year, the factories generated 70,000 jobs; their export earnings amounted to 29,589 million – 53% of the total textile and garment exports of the BOI industries during 1993.

Solutions can come only when problems are acknowledged and understood. What happens when rulers turn a blind eye?

State capture?

The US congress has finally passed a $430,000 minimum wage, announced the satirical publication, The Onion. For billionaires. “Struggling Americans were breathing a sigh of relief today as Congress finally passed a $430,000-hour minimum wage for billionaires… Billionaires the backbone of this country. Yet so many still go to bed wondering where their next untaxed line of credit is coming from. I speak to wealthy donors every day who are struggling to keep Kobe beef on the table, white truffle in the fridge. No wealthy American has to live that way” (https://theonion.com/congress-passes-430000-hour-minimum-wage-for-billionaires/).

The spoof showcases the stratospheric income inequality in the US. More importantly, it indicates the why of this problem. because governments, be they Republican or Democratic, favour the rich over the poor or the middle classes. Donors control policymakers who make policies desired by the donors, thereby transforming a democracy into a plutocracy, a state effectively captured by a wealthy few.

Sri Lanka not only follows a growth path which overwhelmingly favours the very rich. It also lacks a proper anti-trust law, a critical absence the NPP government is either unaware of or uninterested in. This vacuum has led to the creation of vast monopolies by a handful of business houses/entrepreneurs, especially those with the right sort of political connections. The best case in point perhaps is Dhammika Perera who was appointed by President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the secretary to Ministry of Transportation. By 2013, his Vallibel Group controlled “nearly a tenth of listed firms… 28 out of 280” and he was involved in every sector of the economy, from tiles to tourism, from plantations to banking. “He also owns stakes in unlisted companies in power generation and gaming” (http://www.lankabusinessonline.com/news/Sri_Lankas_Dhammika_Perera_extends_business_empire/1710402931). His meteoric rise was helped by generous tax concessions and protectionist import taxes, courtesy the Rajapaksas.

The NPP government may not support Mr Perera, but the danger that it is already having its own favourites cannot be ruled out. After all, why give such generous tax concessions to luxury real estate developers in the Port City? As the Advocata Institute points out, “If tax incentives are intended to encourage investment and support housing development, there is no clear justification for providing them to selected real estate developments based solely on their location within Port City… The continuation of tax concessions and exemptions like these are difficult to justify on economic grounds risks raising serious questions about the integrity of policy making process and whether policy decisions are sufficiently aligned with the broader public interest. It could also heighten concerns about regulatory capture where institutions responsible for safeguarding public interest are perceived to be unduly influenced by the interests they are supposed to regulate. (Tax exemptions for residential real estate at the Port City distort tax regime – Financial Times – 9.10.2026).

Remember the Rathupaswala massacre? Dhammika Perera had a controlling interest in Dipped Products, the Hayleys Company which owned the controversial factory in Rathupaswala, in defence of which the Rajapaksas used a fully armed military unit against a group of villagers engaged in a peaceful protest. Three innocent people, including a school boy, were killed and scores injured.

In 2025, Mr Perera, through his company Vallibel Three, acquired a 50% stake in the LAUGFS company. About a year later, the shortage of LAUGFS gas began. This week, the company increased prices by over 35%. Commendably fast government intervention caused the company to effect a 700 rupee reduction. The entire sordid episode highlights the economic and socio-political dangers of monopolisation and the urgent need for a robust anti-trust law which can break up existing monopolies (as the US did with the Sherman Antitrust Act) and prevent the formation of new ones.

Unequal growth (like the one we are experiencing which, going by Budget 2027, the NPP government intends to continue with) results in the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few. With overarching economic power comes overarching political power and, with it, the ability to shape policy decisions favouring vested interests.

Monks who interfere in everything from school syllabi to prison regulations are bad enough. Sri Lanka doesn’t need a plutocratic class manipulating the economy, the polity and the peoples’ lives for its exclusive benefit.