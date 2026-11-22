Sri Lanka remains in arrears to Export Finance Australia after cybercriminals diverted approximately $2.5 million in debt repayments to a fraudulent US bank account, the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) said in a report presented to Parliament on Friday.

Presented by COPF Chairman Harsha de Silva during consideration of the 2027 Appropriation Bill, the report reiterated findings from a separate inquiry submitted on 10 July. The investigation estimated the Treasury’s loss at $2.5 million (Rs.825 million), warned that the resulting arrears had generated additional expenditure and recommended urgent negotiations with the Australian creditor.

The money was intended to fulfil obligations under a bilateral debt restructuring agreement signed on 27 October 2025. Four transfers totalling $2,509,426 were diverted to a fraudulent bank account in Delaware, United States, between November 2025 and January 2026.

The attackers exploited a business email compromise scam, impersonating the Australian lender in communications with Sri Lanka’s External Resources Department (ERD) and Public Debt Management Office (PDMO). Officials were informed that the creditor’s banking details had changed but verified the request only through the fraudulent email chain.

HSBC flagged the transactions as suspicious at least twice, but Treasury officials overrode the alerts. The four payments were $713,757, $377,660, $420,210 and $997,799 respectively.

The fraud emerged on 23 March, when the Australian lender reported that it had not received payment, placing Sri Lanka in technical arrears. An earlier warning came on 6 January, when JPMorgan blocked a fraudulent payment intended for India’s Export-Import Bank. Subsequent checks also uncovered false invoices relating to the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium.

The COPF characterised the incident as a system-wide institutional failure during the transfer of public debt functions from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to the PDMO. It noted that the ERD’s Microsoft Exchange 2016 server had stopped receiving security updates on 14 October 2025. The committee also criticised the Treasury Secretary and Central Bank governor for overseeing the transition without agreed terms of reference, performance indicators or a memorandum of understanding, which was signed only on 9 March 2026.

The report identified failures by the ERD and PDMO directors general to ensure invoice verification, secure communications and updated IT systems. Final payment approval rested with a single director. Meanwhile, staff failed to identify altered email addresses, and Central Bank public debt officers did not escalate anti-money-laundering concerns raised internally.

The Criminal Investigation Department, Sri Lanka CERT, the Central Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit, the FBI, Australian Federal Police and Interpol were engaged to trace the funds. In October, de Silva said recovery efforts had made no meaningful progress and an independent forensic audit remained outstanding.

The COPF proposed 11 recommendations, including a National Audit Office investigation, recovery of losses from responsible officials following investigations, revised financial regulations, an independent debt-management review and stronger cybersecurity oversight.

The Finance Ministry has since transferred lender coordination to the PDMO and introduced mandatory verification of banking details through at least two channels. Payment forecasts must reach the Treasury Secretary 10 days before payment. The committee described these measures as basic safeguards that should already have existed, noting that only four mid-level employees had faced action despite failures across the system.