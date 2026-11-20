The Taliban controls Afghanistan’s government and security institutions, yet its neighbours remain exposed to militant networks operating from Afghan territory. This contradiction has become one of the most consequential security challenges facing South and Central Asia. The problem is not simply the continued presence of terrorist organisations, but the absence of credible mechanisms to ensure that Kabul prevents them from threatening other states.

A September 2026 assessment by the Atlantic Council reinforces these concerns. Examining global terrorism twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, analysts Michael Kugelman and Morgan Tadych highlight Afghanistan’s continuing significance as an operating environment for militant organisations. The Taliban’s inability or unwillingness to prevent certain groups from maintaining a presence presents a serious challenge to regional counterterrorism efforts.

Recent developments underscore the urgency. Pakistan and Afghanistan have experienced repeated border confrontations during 2026, driven partly by Islamabad’s accusations that militants exploit Afghan territory to attack Pakistani targets. On November 16, Pakistan again urged Kabul to act against militant organisations as tensions continued to disrupt relations between the neighbours.

The central question is whether regional governments can move beyond accusations and diplomatic assurances towards a framework capable of verifying counterterrorism commitments.

Afghanistan’s militant networks pose different threats

Afghanistan’s security challenge involves several organisations with distinct objectives, capabilities and relationships with the Taliban.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) represents an immediate threat to Pakistan. Its attacks have intensified security pressures along the border and contributed to deteriorating relations between Islamabad and Kabul. United Nations monitoring has repeatedly identified the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan and raised concerns about the operational freedom available to its members.

Pakistan maintains that Afghan territory is used for recruitment, training and planning attacks against its security forces and civilians. Taliban authorities reject allegations that they permit Afghanistan to be used against neighbouring countries.

The dispute has increasingly become a question of regional stability, with military confrontations and diplomatic tensions undermining opportunities for cooperation.

Al-Qaeda presents a different challenge. Although weakened compared with its capabilities before 2001, the organisation retains regional relationships and the potential to rebuild networks where operating conditions permit.

Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-K), meanwhile, directly challenges Taliban authority and maintains ambitions extending beyond Afghanistan. Its recruitment activities and connections with militants from Central Asia demonstrate the potential for local instability to develop into transnational threats.

The Atlantic Council highlights the involvement of Tajikistani IS-K recruits in international attacks and plots, illustrating the dangers of militant networks capable of operating across national boundaries.

The East Turkestan Islamic Movement, often discussed in connection with the Turkistan Islamic Party, also features in regional security assessments. Its activities and reported presence in Afghanistan remain a concern for China and neighbouring governments, although the terminology and designation history require careful distinction.

These organisations cannot be treated as interchangeable. Their operational capacities and relationships with the Taliban differ. Nevertheless, their presence complicates Kabul’s relations with countries that expect Afghan territory not to be used for cross-border militancy.

The limits of Taliban counterterrorism

The Taliban has conducted operations against IS-K, and international assessments acknowledge that these campaigns have constrained parts of the organisation’s activities.

This distinction matters because Afghanistan’s counterterrorism problem is not simply one of complete Taliban inaction. It is the uneven response to different militant organisations.

Groups challenging Taliban authority have faced military pressure, while other networks have maintained historical relationships, varying degrees of operational freedom or access to sanctuary.

A United Nations sanctions-monitoring assessment identified concerns about the TTP’s freedom of movement and support from elements of the de facto authorities. It also warned that militant activity linked to Afghanistan continued to aggravate regional tensions.

The issue therefore extends beyond the Taliban’s capacity to conduct military operations. It concerns whether Kabul is prepared to apply counterterrorism commitments consistently, including against organisations that do not directly threaten its own rule.

Without credible verification, neighbouring governments have little basis for determining whether promises to restrict militant activity are being implemented.

Pakistan’s security crisis reveals the regional consequences

Pakistan’s deteriorating relations with Afghanistan demonstrate the costs of unresolved militant sanctuaries.

Repeated cross-border incidents, attacks attributed to the TTP and Pakistani military responses have contributed to one of the most serious periods of confrontation between the two neighbours since the Taliban’s return to power.

The Council on Foreign Relations’ conflict tracker documents the escalation of hostilities during 2026, including clashes and military operations associated with the continuing dispute over militant activity.

The consequences extend beyond security institutions. Border closures disrupt trade and transport, while armed confrontations expose communities on both sides to civilian casualties, displacement and economic uncertainty.

Pakistan’s concerns about militant attacks require serious attention. At the same time, cross-border military escalation carries risks of retaliation and wider instability without necessarily dismantling the networks responsible.

For Kabul, continued confrontation with Pakistan undermines economic engagement and regional connectivity. For Islamabad, recurring security crises impose costs on border management, investment confidence and domestic stability.

Central Asian governments face different but related challenges involving IS-K recruitment, extremist networks and border security. China also has an interest in preventing militant organisations from threatening its citizens, investments and regional economic partnerships.

These overlapping concerns create an opportunity for collective diplomacy, provided participating governments can agree on measurable objectives.

Regional counterterrorism needs verification, not assurances

The central weakness in regional counterterrorism diplomacy is the absence of a credible mechanism to assess whether Taliban commitments produce meaningful results.

A more effective approach would require three practical steps.

First, Kabul should face clear expectations concerning the identification and disruption of militant training facilities, recruitment networks and operational infrastructure. Compliance should be assessed through corroborated evidence rather than official declarations alone.

Second, Pakistan and Afghanistan need a structured mechanism for reporting and investigating cross-border militant incidents. Supported where feasible by neutral technical expertise, such a mechanism could help distinguish verified threats from disputed allegations and reduce the likelihood of military escalation based on incomplete information.

Third, regional governments should establish periodic assessments of counterterrorism commitments through existing diplomatic and United Nations channels. These reviews could examine militant movement, cross-border attacks, restrictions on armed groups and the effectiveness of measures undertaken by Kabul.

Such arrangements would not eliminate the underlying political disagreements. Nor would intelligence cooperation automatically resolve the difficult question of verification. They would, however, create clearer standards against which Taliban assurances could be evaluated.

Diplomatic engagement could then be linked to demonstrated progress, while persistent failures would invite coordinated political responses rather than recurring bilateral confrontations.

Any regional framework must also protect civilians. Counterterrorism operations that produce displacement, indiscriminate violence or collective punishment risk deepening the instability they are intended to address.

Afghanistan’s population should not be made responsible for the conduct of militant organisations or the decisions of its rulers. Humanitarian assistance, education and economic opportunities remain essential to reducing vulnerabilities that extremist networks can exploit.

The real test of Taliban rule

The Atlantic Council’s assessment is significant because it draws attention to a problem that regional governments have struggled to resolve: Afghanistan’s internal political control has not translated into reliable security guarantees for its neighbours.

The persistence of the TTP, Al-Qaeda, IS-K and other militant networks demonstrates the limitations of relying on Taliban assurances without independent assessment.

For Pakistan, China and Central Asian countries, the consequences extend from terrorism and border insecurity to disrupted trade, weakened connectivity and the risk of wider confrontation.

The challenge is not to produce another declaration expressing concern about Afghanistan-based militancy. It is to develop a credible regional process capable of identifying threats, verifying commitments and responding when agreed obligations are not fulfilled.

Such a process will require sustained diplomatic engagement, realistic expectations and a willingness to distinguish legitimate security concerns from actions that may worsen regional instability.

The real measure of Taliban rule is not simply whether it can maintain control over Afghanistan. It is whether that control can finally translate into security for the countries and communities beyond its borders.