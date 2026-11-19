JPMorgan Chase has failed to secure the dismissal of a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit brought by former investment banker Chirayu Rana, despite accusing him of encouraging his sister and a friend to provide false testimony in support of his allegations against a senior bank executive.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, sitting in Manhattan, rejected the bank’s attempt to have the case dismissed on Wednesday and urged Rana, JPMorgan and co-defendant Lorna Hajdini to pursue their arguments through the judicial process. Expressing concern about the way the dispute had unfolded, Kaplan said the case had been fought partly as a public relations battle.

Rana has accused Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive and former colleague, of sexual harassment, alleging that she coerced him into sexual activity and demanded submissiveness in exchange for career advancement. He has also accused the bank of damaging his professional prospects by tolerating sexual coercion and racial discrimination. Among his allegations is that colleagues referred to him as “brown boy”. Rana is of Nepalese descent.

Both JPMorgan and Hajdini have denied the allegations. Hajdini has filed a counterclaim against Rana for defamation, creating a parallel legal dispute over the credibility and public presentation of the accusations.

In its application to dismiss the lawsuit, JPMorgan accused Rana of persuading his sister, Chandani Rana, and his friend, Allan Flott, to lie about witnessing aspects of Hajdini’s alleged conduct. The bank cited testimony concerning an alleged incident in which Hajdini purportedly declared, “I own” Chirayu Rana. Chandani Rana subsequently withdrew her earlier testimony.

However, Kaplan said he could not determine whether Chandani Rana’s original account or her subsequent recantation was truthful. He argued that such questions should ordinarily be resolved by a jury rather than through separate, time-consuming proceedings before a judge over possible sanctions.

The judge’s remarks reflected his concern that the competing allegations about witness credibility were distracting from the central legal proceedings. He urged the parties to concentrate on preparing for trial or persuading the court of the merits of their respective positions, rather than continuing to contest the matter through public statements and media coverage.

To illustrate the difficulties surrounding conflicting testimony, Kaplan invoked the 1957 film Witness for the Prosecution, in which a barrister, played by Charles Laughton, interrogates a murder suspect’s wife, portrayed by Marlene Dietrich, about whether she had lied in her original testimony or subsequent account.

The comparison reinforced the judge’s central point: determining the truth of conflicting testimony requires a proper examination of the evidence.

JPMorgan spokesperson Brian Marchiony declined to comment. Lawyers representing Hajdini and Rana did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ruling allows Rana’s lawsuit to proceed, leaving the underlying allegations, the bank’s denials and Hajdini’s defamation counterclaim to be addressed through the judicial process. It does not establish the truth of Rana’s accusations or resolve the dispute over the credibility of the witnesses.