FBI Director Kash Patel’s absence from a congressional security hearing on Wednesday has drawn bipartisan criticism and raised questions about the relationship between federal officials, corporate donors and government contractors after he attended a lavish fundraising gala at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the previous evening.

Patel had been advertised as an honoured guest at the second annual Big Blue Bash, a black-tie charitable event that offered attendees opportunities to meet senior federal law enforcement officials. The event’s ticketing arrangements included a $50,000 package offering a private roundtable with agency heads and an overnight stay at the resort. Corporate sponsorship packages advertised by organisers reached $1 million.

While Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attended the House Homeland Security Committee’s annual worldwide threat assessment hearing on Wednesday morning, Patel sent his deputy in his place. Flight records reviewed by CNBC showed that a Justice Department aircraft previously used for Patel’s travel departed West Palm Beach at 7.51am and arrived at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington, at 10.20am, approximately 20 minutes after the hearing began. However, CNBC could not establish whether Patel was aboard the aircraft.

The FBI confirmed that Patel, Mullin and Attorney General Todd Blanche had attended the Mar-a-Lago gathering. FBI spokesperson Benjamin Williamson said the event had received ethics approval and complied with applicable regulations, describing it as an annual occasion honouring fallen law enforcement officers and their families.

Patel’s absence prompted criticism from both sides of the political divide. Committee chairman Andrew Garbarino, a Republican from New York, said lawmakers had spent months attempting to secure the FBI director’s testimony, only for Patel to make clear that he had no intention of appearing. The committee’s senior Democrat, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said Patel’s absence for a second consecutive year undermined congressional oversight. FBI directors had traditionally appeared at the annual hearing before 2024.

The controversy extends beyond Patel’s absence to the commercial interests represented among the gala’s sponsors. According to government ethics expert Craig Holman of Public Citizen, such fundraising arrangements create opportunities for wealthy interests, particularly companies seeking government contracts, to establish personal connections with officials responsible for overseeing those relationships.

Motorola Solutions, the event’s leading named corporate sponsor, had approximately $237.1 million in fiscal 2026 net contract obligations with the Justice and Homeland Security departments, according to CNBC’s analysis of federal records. These included a $139.6 million Bureau of Prisons radio contract, a $25.8 million Customs and Border Protection award and an approximately $18 million Secret Service contract option. The company also reported around $1.69 million in federal lobbying expenditure through September.

Motorola said it was proud to support the event in honour of federal officers and their families, but denied participating in private briefings. Two other sponsors, the Vierra Group and Teya Diversified Services, supported a Homeland Security presentation featuring Mullin and White House border czar Tom Homan. Teya had received three Customs and Border Protection contracts in September worth approximately $23.3 million combined. Law enforcement technology company LEO Technologies was also listed as a sponsor.

Federal ethics regulations require authorisation for government officials participating in charitable fundraising in their official capacities and restrict the use of official titles for personal fundraising. However, there is no evidence that gala sponsorships influenced federal contract awards or secured preferential treatment.

Questions also remain over the financial arrangements between Mar-a-Lago and the event’s beneficiary, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. Organisers have not disclosed how much the resort received or how much money ultimately reached the foundation. The advertised $1 million sponsorship package exceeded the charity’s entire reported 2024 revenue of $725,476, although there is no confirmation that the package was purchased.

The event has also raised questions about the use of government aircraft. Flight records showed a Department of Homeland Security-registered Gulfstream arriving in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, alongside the Justice Department aircraft associated with Patel. The identities of those aboard and whether either flight was connected to the gala remain unconfirmed. Mullin, who defended a separate government-funded trip to a university football game, told lawmakers that his travel had been required and that he had personally paid for the outing.