The global artificial intelligence industry is approaching a defining financial moment as Anthropic prepares to make its Nasdaq debut in what has become the largest stock market offering in history. The company behind the Claude chatbot has secured extraordinary investor demand, raising more than $109 billion through its public offering and private share placements, surpassing the previous record set by SpaceX. Yet the scale of the transaction represents more than a financial milestone. It is a major test of whether investors remain willing to commit unprecedented sums to an industry facing growing questions about financial sustainability, technological disruption and the potential consequences of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems.

According to figures reported by EL PAÍS, Anthropic has set its share price at $83, exceeding the upper limit of the indicative range of $70 to $78 outlined in its offering documents. The company has also increased the size of the offering by 19 per cent, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, 19 November, giving public-market investors their first opportunity to participate directly in the company’s ownership.

The demand has been exceptional. Bloomberg reported that orders for Anthropic shares reached almost seven times the number of securities available in the offering. The overwhelming interest enabled the company to raise its price beyond the original guidance and expand the transaction. In parallel derivatives markets, shares were reportedly trading at around $100 on Wednesday, suggesting expectations of further gains when trading begins.

At $83 per share, the public offering exceeds $83 billion. A further $26 billion is being raised through private placements involving major technology companies, including Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft and Nvidia. The combined transaction exceeds $109 billion, overtaking the $86 billion share offering achieved by SpaceX in June. The resulting valuation places Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion, making the company one of the most consequential corporate entrants into public markets.

Founded in January 2021 by former OpenAI employees dissatisfied with the organisation’s direction, Anthropic is led by chief executive Dario Amodei and president Daniela Amodei, who are siblings. The company has developed a business strategy centred largely on corporate customers, offering artificial intelligence agents designed to address specific operational and technical problems through its Claude models. This approach distinguishes it from OpenAI’s broader market strategy, which encompasses a wider range of consumer and business applications.

Anthropic’s technological progress has already had significant consequences for the software industry. Earlier in 2026, advances in Claude’s programming capabilities contributed to a sharp market reaction commonly described as the ‘SaaS Apocalypse’. Investors began questioning whether increasingly capable artificial intelligence systems could replace or substantially reduce demand for conventional software products and services. The episode demonstrated that the commercial success of an AI company can generate financial disruption well beyond its own sector.

The company’s revenue growth provides much of the justification for investor enthusiasm. Anthropic’s income increased from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024, before reaching $4.6 billion in 2025. During the first half of 2026 alone, revenue reached $16.3 billion. The company also recorded its first operating profit in the second quarter, amounting to $974 million. Its public offering documents highlighted an annualised revenue run rate of $81 billion, reflecting the extraordinary pace at which its business has expanded.

The projections are even more ambitious. Goldman Sachs, one of the advisers coordinating the offering, forecasts that Anthropic’s revenue could reach $685 billion by 2030. Whether the company can sustain such growth remains a central question for investors, particularly given the speed of change in the artificial intelligence market and the possibility that competitors could challenge its commercial position.

Anthropic has also reduced its dependence on individual customers. In 2023, one customer accounted for 43 per cent of its revenue. The company now says that no single customer contributes more than 10 per cent. It has approximately 11,900 customers paying more than $100,000 annually, an indication of the extent to which its products have gained traction among large organisations.

Its expansion has been supported by an unusually broad investment network. Venture capital firms, funds from the Gulf states and South-East Asia, and major technology companies have participated in its financing rounds. Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, are particularly important investors. Their positions are strategically complex: both companies provide services to Anthropic while also competing in the artificial intelligence market. Following the public offering and private placement, Amazon is expected to hold nearly 15 per cent of Anthropic’s outstanding equity, while Google will own approximately 14 per cent. Neither holding carries voting rights.

The offering has also created opportunities for employees and founders to accumulate substantial wealth. In the United States, more than 4,250 employees are expected to become millionaires following the listing, representing close to 70 per cent of the company’s workforce. The seven co-founders are collectively positioned to benefit enormously from the transaction. Each is expected to sell approximately $250 million in shares through the public offering, amounting to $1.75 billion collectively, while their remaining holdings could be valued at approximately $18 billion apiece.

Retail investors have also sought access to the listing. Spanish individual investors were able to submit applications through a European retail allocation involving a maximum of 80 million shares. Applications were channelled through JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, alongside intermediaries including eToro, Interactive Brokers, Degiro, Revolut, Trade Republic and Scalable Capital. However, the strong demand means many individual investors could receive only small allocations or none at all. Some have submitted applications through multiple institutions in an attempt to improve their chances of securing shares.

The ownership structure introduces another important consideration. Although the public offering will expand the shareholder base, the seven founders are expected to retain control through Class F shares carrying 50.1 per cent of voting rights. An independent body, however, selects the majority of the board of directors. The arrangement allows the founders to preserve decisive voting influence while the company gains access to public capital.

The prospectus also identifies the potential pressure from shares becoming available for sale as a risk during the initial trading period. Approximately 300 million Class A shares could be sold from the first trading session, with another 3.3 billion potentially becoming available before the general lock-up period, which can extend to 180 days. The founders and shareholders holding more than 0.5 per cent are subject to restrictions lasting up to one year.

Yet the most consequential uncertainty surrounding Anthropic extends beyond its valuation. The company has itself warned that its technology could cause ‘catastrophic harm to all humanity’, an extraordinary admission from a business attracting unprecedented investor enthusiasm. The contradiction is central to the significance of its market debut: investors are committing enormous sums to a technology whose creators acknowledge that its development could carry risks far exceeding conventional commercial concerns.

Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut will therefore test two forms of confidence simultaneously: the belief that artificial intelligence can generate extraordinary economic returns and the assumption that its development can be managed responsibly. The record-breaking offering establishes the financial scale of the industry’s ambitions. Whether its valuation can be justified, and whether the technology can fulfil its promises without producing the dangers its creators have identified, remain questions that no stock market debut can settle.