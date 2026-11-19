The findings, published on 16 November 2026 by London-headquartered Sigma7 Business Intelligence, challenge the evidential basis of one of the most consequential corruption allegations to emerge from the environmental disaster. The investigation was commissioned by London P&I, the vessel’s liability insurer, on behalf of the X-Press Pearl’s owners, X-Press Feeders. It examined whether either the insurer or the owners had paid US$250 million to influence Sri Lanka’s efforts to obtain compensation following the disaster.

The report’s central conclusion is that the available evidence does not substantiate or corroborate the alleged payment. Its investigation examined parliamentary speeches, Supreme Court records, parliamentary committee reports, English- and Sinhala-language media coverage, and commercial databases containing information on corporate ownership, directorships, property interests and financial records. It also reconstructed the development of the allegation and tested the banking information presented as evidence.

The original allegation emerged in April 2023, almost two years after the vessel caught fire in May 2021 and sank on 2 June off Sri Lanka’s western coast. The disaster released plastic pellets, known as nurdles, and other debris into the marine environment, prompting extensive clean-up operations. The wreck was subsequently removed. Legal proceedings followed in several jurisdictions, including fundamental rights petitions before Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court, a compensation claim brought by the Sri Lankan government in Singapore and proceedings in the English Admiralty Court concerning the limitation of liability.

On 6 April 2023, Ajith Mannapperuma, then chairman of Parliament’s Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Sustainable Development, reportedly forwarded a WhatsApp message to Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, then Minister of Justice. The message alleged that US$250 million had been paid to officials of the Attorney General’s Department to undermine Sri Lanka’s compensation efforts. Rajapakshe subsequently said that he had referred the information to the Inspector General of Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The allegation became public on 13 April and gained further prominence when Rajapakshe addressed Parliament on 25 April. On that occasion, he identified an individual named Chamara Gunasekara as the alleged holder of a NatWest bank account in the United Kingdom and disclosed purported account details. The allegation had now moved beyond an unverified message into parliamentary proceedings, where specific names and banking information were placed on record.

However, the identity of the alleged recipient soon became another source of dispute. On 26 April, Lanka eNews published a report claiming that Chamara Gunasekara was an alias used by Manju Nishshanka, also referred to in media reports as Manjusiri Nishshanka. Nishshanka rejected the identification, appeared at a press conference and produced identity documents to support his denial. Lanka eNews subsequently withdrew its reporting and issued an apology.

The account of where the money had supposedly gone also changed. Initially, the allegation concerned a NatWest account in Britain. On 11 May 2023, however, Mannapperuma told Parliament that the money had allegedly been deposited in a bank in the Bahamas by a person residing in England. No name of the bank, account number or other verifiable banking information was provided for this alternative version. The investigation found no identifiable corporate or financial connections linking either Gunasekara or Nishshanka to the Bahamas.

Sigma7’s examination of the British banking details identified more specific problems. The account number recorded in the Supreme Court judgment of 24 July 2025 contained nine digits, although UK bank account numbers are ordinarily eight digits. The accompanying sort code contained five digits rather than the required six. The IBAN also contained inconsistencies, including incorrect validation digits. Sigma7 reconstructed three possible combinations of the account information and attempted nominal payments of £1 through a payment application. All three combinations were rejected before a payment could be made. The report concluded that the account did not exist in the form presented in the allegation.

The investigation also examined the financial implications of the alleged transaction. A transfer of approximately US$250 million into a personal British bank account would be expected to attract substantial scrutiny under the UK’s anti-money-laundering framework. Banks are required to monitor unusual transactions, examine the source and purpose of funds where necessary, and report suspected money laundering when the relevant statutory conditions are met. Under sections 330 and 331 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, reporting obligations apply to bank employees and nominated officers in specified circumstances. Sigma7 argued that a transaction of this magnitude would ordinarily trigger internal financial crime reviews and potentially further reporting to the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The report further examined the identification of Nishshanka as the alleged recipient. Its research found no evidence connecting his identified property interests in Sri Lanka, Britain and the United States to the alleged US$250 million payment. The assets identified either pre-dated the allegation or did not indicate a substantial increase in wealth associated with the supposed transaction. Nor did the investigation establish that the individual identified as Chamara Gunasekara had connections to the Attorney General’s Department or the Bahamas.

Perhaps more significantly, the report documents reservations expressed by the individuals who helped bring the allegation into public circulation. Rajapakshe repeatedly distinguished between information he had received and evidence capable of establishing wrongdoing. On 25 April 2023, he told Parliament that he could not determine whether the information constituted evidence. Mannapperuma subsequently told The Sunday Morning that he had not believed the original WhatsApp message because he could find no supporting evidence. The original sender and telephone number have never been publicly identified, and the message itself has not been produced in official proceedings.

The allegation nevertheless entered formal institutional proceedings. A parliamentary select committee established in May 2023 examined the X-Press Pearl disaster and related corruption concerns. Its report, presented in September 2024, did not produce evidence corroborating the alleged payment. The Supreme Court subsequently directed the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to conduct a fresh investigation and obtain assistance from the CID, the Central Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit and the State Intelligence Service.

There remains, however, an important distinction between Sigma7’s findings and the status of the official investigation. The Supreme Court had directed CIABOC to submit confidential progress reports under sealed cover. The commission’s July 2025 interim report did not address the bribery allegation, prompting the court to require a fresh investigation. As of 16 November 2026, Sigma7 had identified no publicly available final findings from that process. The investigative material held by Sri Lankan authorities was not accessible to the firm and therefore fell outside its assessment.

The investigation was conducted by a firm commissioned by the insurer of the vessel’s owners, a relevant consideration when assessing the provenance of its conclusions. Nevertheless, its examination of the publicly available record identifies substantial deficiencies in the allegation’s documentary foundation. The absence of a verifiable original source, the contradictory banking details, the changing accounts of the recipient and destination, and the lack of publicly established financial evidence leave the US$250 million claim unsubstantiated.

The wider issue extends beyond the fate of a single compensation dispute. Allegations of corruption involving enormous sums can acquire institutional authority through repetition, even when their underlying evidence remains unverified. The X-Press Pearl case illustrates the consequences of that distinction for parliamentary accountability, judicial proceedings and public confidence in investigations. Sigma7’s findings do not replace the outstanding official inquiry, but they raise a fundamental question: how did an anonymous message, whose original sender remains unknown, acquire such prominence in a matter involving international litigation and the financial interests of a state?