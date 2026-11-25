A court in Sri Lanka has imposed a combined fine of Rs 76.4 million on four Chinese nationals convicted of illegally collecting genetic resources and protected wildlife from the buffer zone of the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The three men and one woman pleaded guilty to 143 charges, including the capture and possession of more than 300 protected animals.

Kalawana Magistrate D. M. Yasasthri Priyangika Dissanayake imposed the fines on Monday (23), after the four defendants admitted to the charges before the Kalawana Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were arrested on November 9 by officers of the Department of Wildlife Conservation over allegations that they had collected large numbers of insect species and reptiles from the area surrounding the forest reserve. Their activities involved the unauthorised collection of biological resources from an environmentally protected location.

Following their arrest, the four Chinese nationals were produced before the Kalawana Magistrate’s Court and remanded until November 23, when the case was taken up again and the fines were imposed.

The 143 charges included offences relating to the capture and possession of more than 300 protected animals. The total financial penalty of Rs 76.4 million was imposed after the defendants entered guilty pleas.

The case highlights the legal consequences of unauthorised wildlife collection in and around Sri Lanka’s protected natural areas, particularly the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, which has international recognition as a site of ecological importance.