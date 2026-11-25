Microsoft has launched its highest-priority internal emergency initiative, designated ‘Code Red’, to address weaknesses in its engineering and operational systems after a 24-hour global outage disrupted essential digital services across multiple countries on November 12 and 13. Internal company memoranda reviewed by Reuters reveal that the incident exposed significant shortcomings in Microsoft’s ability to diagnose failures, coordinate emergency responses and deploy urgent technical fixes worldwide.

The disruption affected Exchange Online, Microsoft’s cloud-based email service, as well as Outlook, Teams, its Copilot artificial intelligence assistant and other Microsoft 365 products. Governments in Australia, Japan and the United States experienced disruptions, while trading firms reported delays and airline communications were affected. The incident also intensified concerns about the reliability of digital infrastructure used by governments and businesses.

Microsoft attributed the failure to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. The company said the outage was not connected to cyber activity or artificial intelligence agents. Chief Executive Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption.

Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft’s M365 Core division, described the incident as the most customer-impacting failure in Exchange Online’s history. In a memorandum to employees on Friday, he said the number of customers deprived of email services for such an extended period had no precedent. He characterised Code Red as the highest priority for the engineering teams responsible for addressing the failures.

Separate internal correspondence from Amanda Silver, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, revealed the difficulties encountered by engineers during the emergency response. Despite mobilising senior technical personnel, teams exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Microsoft Teams conversations while struggling to maintain a consolidated understanding of the developing situation.

Silver said diagnostic information was dispersed across fragmented internal tracking systems, making it difficult for responders to coordinate technical assessments, competing explanations and operational decisions. She described the response as unfolding through a “fog of war”.

According to Silver’s memorandum, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice-president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a subsequent Code Red review that the affected component had experienced approximately a decade’s worth of acceptable failures. The assessment raised questions about the effectiveness of existing safeguards and the organisation’s capacity to identify accumulating engineering risks before they developed into major service disruptions.

Under the emergency initiative, Microsoft has established five workstreams concentrating on load shedding, geographic partitioning of network traffic and faster recovery mechanisms. The company aims to ensure that future major incidents can be resolved worldwide within one hour. It also plans to deploy artificial intelligence agents to help engineers analyse system-health information and identify technical problems more rapidly.

Henderson has introduced daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, responsible for the engineering infrastructure underpinning Microsoft 365 services, alongside weekly reviews to monitor corrective measures.

The initiative also addresses delays in distributing critical software fixes. In an earlier memorandum reviewed by Reuters, Henderson acknowledged that urgent patches for M365 Core services had taken too long to reach users globally. He cited a separate incident in which an emergency production fix required five to six days to achieve worldwide deployment.

Henderson said the company needed to reduce the interval between detecting an urgent security problem and safely deploying a solution worldwide to one hour, acknowledging that Microsoft had not yet achieved that capability.

A company spokesperson said Microsoft’s responsibility extended beyond restoring disrupted services to implementing lessons from failures and preventing their recurrence. The Code Red initiative therefore represents an attempt to address not only the technical causes of the November outage but also the organisational weaknesses that complicated the response.