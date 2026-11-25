Huawei, China’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, was convicted on 10 criminal counts by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, in a major US prosecution accusing the company of deceiving international banks over its Iranian business and stealing trade secrets from American technology firms. However, jurors acquitted Huawei of racketeering conspiracy, rejecting an allegation that the company operated as a criminal enterprise.

The verdict followed a criminal investigation launched in 2018 and marks a significant development in Washington’s long-running legal confrontation with the Chinese technology company. The jury found Huawei guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations and conspiring to steal trade secrets, among other charges. It cleared the company of two counts, including conspiring to obstruct justice and racketeering conspiracy.

The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors presenting evidence through more than 60 witnesses, while the defence called 15. US District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to sentence Huawei on September 14, 2027. The financial penalties the company could face remain unclear.

Huawei expressed disappointment with the convictions but highlighted the acquittal on the racketeering charge. Brian Heberlig, the company’s lawyer, said the verdict vindicated what he described as Huawei’s “good-faith compliance culture”. He added: “We fully expect to appeal.” Heberlig also said it was premature to assess potential financial penalties, although he believed the acquittal could have a significant bearing on the outcome.

US Attorney Joseph Nocella defended the prosecution, describing Huawei’s conduct as a decades-long pattern of threatening American national security, undermining commercial integrity and obstructing the enforcement of US laws. China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The original 2018 indictment alleged that Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas about its commercial activities in Iran, allowing it to conduct dollar transactions in violation of US sanctions. Additional charges brought in 2020 expanded the case to include allegations that Huawei had participated in a two-decade conspiracy to obtain trade secrets from American technology companies.

Prosecutors presented allegations involving the theft of router source code from Cisco Systems, antenna technology from Quintel and access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX. Jurors also viewed footage that prosecutors said showed a Huawei employee taking part of a T-Mobile testing robot and placing it in his backpack. Another allegation concerned a Huawei engineer photographing equipment at a Fujitsu trade-show exhibition.

The case also revived scrutiny of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the company’s founder, who was detained in Canada in December 2018 under a US arrest warrant. Accused of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei’s Iranian operations, Meng fought extradition for nearly three years before entering a deferred prosecution agreement and returning to China. The charges against her were subsequently dropped. She did not testify at the trial, although the HSBC banker involved in the 2013 meeting did.

The defence maintained that banks were aware of Huawei’s Iranian business and competed for its custom. Heberlig accused prosecutors of selecting isolated incidents to construct an alleged 20-year conspiracy, arguing that the company’s growth resulted from investment, innovation and research.

Despite the prolonged legal battle and US trade restrictions imposed in 2019 over national security concerns, experts have said the prosecution has not undermined Huawei’s business. The company, which employs more than 200,000 people across approximately 170 countries, has diversified its operations and emerged as a significant participant in China’s artificial intelligence ambitions.