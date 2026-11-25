Enjoy this Thanksgiving as we might not have the holiday for much longer. In my youth we learned in school that Thanksgiving originated in 1621 with the Pilgrams in the Plymouth colony in celebration and thankfulness to God for surviving their first year and for a harvest that sustained the Thanksgiving feast. Allegedly, native Americans, termed Indians, joined the feast, and the companionship was appreciated as a peaceful acceptance of new immigrants.

The outcome of multiculturalism for the native Americans was death many times, and the same will the fate of the white ethnic nations that comprise Western civilization as the consequence of welcoming into their lands vast numbers of disparate elements that have no relation to their history and mores.

We school kids were OK with the Thanksgiving story. However for us, Thanksgiving was a time of family reunion and many good things to eat. A typical Thanksgiving dinner of my youth would consist of a baked ham, a pork roast, and a turkey with cranberry sauce or a baked chicken. Many families had chickens, and a baked chicken stuffed with oyster dressing was often the choice over a store bought turkey that women had less experience cooking.

The table also presented escalloped potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows on top, butter beans, lady peas, purple hull crowder peas, pickled peaches, squash soufflé, and fried corn.

It was hard to leave room for dessert, but for kids the dessert dishes were the main attraction. Punkin pie of course, but also homemade pecan pie, lemon meringue pie, chocolate cake, coconut cake, apple pie with vanilla ice creme (fruitcake was reserved for Christmas).

Those were days when women could cook and were proud of it, and men and children were grateful. Everything was prepared from scratch. There were no prepared or packaged items, except the pickled peaches which were put up at the end of summer. We would partake of the dishes individually throughout the year, but on Thanksgiving they all appeared at once, and again at Christmas with additions such as roast beef or Beef Wellington and fruitcake.

Those present at the feast often comprised a large gathering: Parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and sometimes friends who found themselves alone that day. Today with families spread hither and yon and with few homes capable of accommodating them all, these family gatherings don’t take place as they formerly did.

But to return to the point of the article: How long will we be permitted Thanksgiving?

For decades white liberals in the universities and elementary school systems have taught that America’s real heritage is racism and oppression of others of different appearance. The New York Times has sponsored the fake 1619 Project that teaches, falsely, that America was founded on racism which is institutionalized in the US Constitution. This false accusation, sponsored by the NY Times and most likely the vast majority of US university and law school faculties, along with the presstitute media, reduces the US Constitution to a racist document. This leaves the US Constitution defended only by racists.

In other words, those who defend the US Constitution are, by definition, racists. One wonders if insouciant white Americans know what this means. By implication America’s history and traditions are racist. Some have argued that Thanksgiving is really a celebration of white domination of native populations.

Americans, being an insouciant people, have no idea what is coming down on their heads. In the minds of the white liberals, the Woke leftwing, and the revolutionary New Democrats, Thanksgiving is a celebration of white hegemony over people of color and is a hate crime to be abolished with punishments of those who observe the day.

Thanksgiving will be renamed “Reparation Day” and a sum from the paychecks of white US citizens will be withheld for reparations for the slavery institutionalized in the US Constitution.

Do white Americans have any awareness that they have been indoctrinated against themselves and have already lost their country?