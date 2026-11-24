On 19 November, President Xi Jinping of China hosted a meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States. They met in Shenzhen at the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. The final statement that appeared from them had a very powerful line, ‘A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought’. This line came from three of the most important nuclear weapons countries in the world, only one of which – the United States – had used a nuclear bomb against civilians (in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945). The other nuclear weapons countries (France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom) do not have the scale of the arsenals of the three that met in Shenzhen, which means that they do not have the capacity for a full nuclear war; for most of them, the nuclear weapons are a deterrent against the destruction of their state by others. The statement from these three powers, then, is indicative of the mood toward a new agreement on the danger and futility of nuclear weapons.

The earliest treaty around the use of nuclear weapons was signed on 1 December 1959. This Antarctic Treaty banned nuclear explosions and radioactive waste disposal in Antarctica. It was followed on 5 December 1963 with the Partial Test Ban Treaty between the USSR, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This second treaty prohibited nuclear explosions in the atmosphere, in outer space, and underwater, while leaving underground testing permitted (this was eventually banned by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty of 10 September 1996, although the major nuclear powers have not signed onto it yet). Over the past sixty-seven years, we saw an increase in treaties to manage the diabolical presence of nuclear weapons for the first decades, and then we saw a collapse of the entire nuclear management machinery. That machinery has been dismantled piece by piece. The Shenzhen meeting is the first in very many years that revives the language of the danger of nuclear war and should be built upon by all peace-loving people.

The Collapse of Nuclear Weapons Management

On 5 February 2026, New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired. Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021, this treaty had restricted deployed US and Russian strategic nuclear forces and provided mechanisms for verification. It is the last of the treaties that manage the nuclear weapons arsenals of the nuclear weapons states to lapse. There are now no binding numerical limits on the nuclear weapons arsenals. Reacting to this, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, ‘For the first time in more than half a century, we face a world without any binding limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals’.

It would be inaccurate to say that no nuclear weapons agreements remain. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty continues to exist, as do other nuclear treaties and obligations. The specific danger is that the two states possessing the largest arsenals (the USA and Russia) no longer operate under a binding bilateral ceiling on their strategic nuclear forces. Assurances of restraint cannot replace inspections, exchanges of information, agreed definitions, and enforceable limits. Political understandings can disappear with a change of government or a deterioration in relations. That is why the Shenzhen statement is significant, but only if it rebuilds a new treaty between these countries.

The record of what has been lost is sobering:

First. The Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, signed in 1972, limited missile defence systems and helped to anchor the strategic relationship between Washington and Moscow. The United States withdrew on 13 June 2002 when US President George W. Bush decided to take advantage of temporary Russian weakness to advance the goals of US power. Whatever the limited promise made for missile defence, the abandonment of negotiated restraints encouraged adversaries to seek new means of overcoming those defences. Military spending, a waste of social wealth, began to balloon upwards.

Second. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed in 1987, eliminated US and Soviet ground-launched missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. Washington withdrew from the treaty on 2 August 2019, when President Trump decided to press further US advantages against Russia. An entire category of weapons, once removed through negotiation, returned to military planning. This withdrawal further cornered Russia and provoked the invasion of eastern Ukraine.

These two examples are the culmination of years of erosion across several areas of arms control. But they are the most significant treaties to have been set aside, and therefore put the world into a new arms race, particularly a new nuclear arms race. These agreements were a product of fear and political calculation. They were needed to understand that an adversary’s insecurity could become everyone’s catastrophe. In that sense, the inspections and the restrictions operated as confidence building measures across disagreements. Their destruction has restored a dangerous dependence on threat assessments, intelligence estimates, and the judgment of leaders operating under pressure. At Shenzhen, three leaders did not announce any reductions, verification arrangements, or timetable for negotiations, but they have established a political opening through which a peace agenda could be rebuilt. China’s participation adds an important dimension, since Beijing has not been a party to most of these bilateral treaties. A durable framework must address Beijing’s security concerns as well as those of Washington and Moscow. Humanity cannot afford to dismiss an opening for negotiation because it falls short of an agreement.

Europe’s Absence

The absence of Europe at the meeting in Shenzhen is notable. Rather than accept the deescalation that could result from the meeting in China, the European leaders gathered in Berlin for a Coalition of the Willing meeting. This name, Coalition of the Willing, comes from a platform developed by retired UK politician Keir Starmer in March 2025, with the stated purpose for European leaders to support Ukraine’s military. If in Shenzhen the three major powers spoke of their concern for nuclear war and war in general, at Berlin the Europeans spoke of increased military expenditure, weapons deliveries, and an increased pressure campaign against Russia. Coalition members reaffirmed a pledge of €70 billion in military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine in 2026, with at least equivalent support in 2027. They proposed stronger economic pressure on Russia and discussed a European-led multinational force, supported by the United States, to operate after a ceasefire. These commitments extended the material infrastructure of confrontation.

Shenzhen focused on de-escalation through engagement, while Berlin put the matter of escalation of military commitments firmly on the table. The European leaders’ talk of military expenditure came as their own populations took to the streets to condemn the austerity agenda that would make Europe more impoverished and more insecure. There was no public mention of these protests, nor was their acknowledgement that their agenda has very low public support. Opposition to the agenda of increase military spending and increased social austerity reaches 63 percent in Italy, 59 percent in Austria, 56 percent in Germany, and 55 percent in Estonia. The statement itself is anodyne, asking for greater military spending and for Russian concessions but it does not spell out a broad plan for European security. The entire agenda relies upon Europe’s dependency on Washington for crucial military capabilities and diplomatic access. This makes the Berlin agenda utterly unsustainable.

BRICS+ Agenda

The opening of new negotiations for nuclear weapons control carries particular significance for the BRICS+ agenda. Countries outside the principal military blocs would bear devastating consequences from a confrontation they neither initiated nor controlled. Their interest in reducing nuclear danger is direct, which is why they should press for negotiations rather than leave the issue to an exclusive conversation among the largest powers.

China and Russia attended Shenzhen in their national capacities. Their participation did not give them a mandate to bargain for the entire Global South. The test is whether their diplomacy creates greater room for other countries to pursue development, trade, and independent foreign policies. Reduced confrontation could open that space; an arrangement protecting only the privileges of powerful states would narrow its promise. BRICS+ has already connected disarmament to its practical development agenda. Resources consumed by arms races are unavailable for public health, housing, ecological repair, and productive investment. Its institutions can widen access to finance while its members demand that the nuclear powers fulfil their responsibilities. The New Development Bank’s pursuit of lending in members’ national currencies illustrates one avenue for increasing countries’ economic options. At the 19th BRICS+ Summit to be held in China, the issue of the trade-off between development and war will likely be further discussed.

Shenzhen’s importance lies in the possibility it reopened. Three nuclear powers acknowledged a shared danger at a moment when binding restraints have disappeared. The task now is to make their acknowledgment material: negotiations, verification, limits, and reductions. Humanity needs an international movement strong enough to insist that the next announcement concerns weapons withdrawn and agreements signed, rather than another budget for preparing the war no society can survive.

Source: Globetrotter