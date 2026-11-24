On November 11, 2026, Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists Lateef Bhat aka Mohammad Lateef Ahmad Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar opened AK rifle fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 46th Battalion naka (check post), near Mir Bazar/Akhran in the Kulgam District of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack: Head Constable Somveer Singh, Constable Rakesh Dass, and Constable Santosh Chandru. Subsequently, intensive search operations followed across the region. As a result, on November 16, Umar Nisar Dar was neutralised in an encounter at Laroo in Kulgam. Lateef Bhat escaped that contact but was later tracked to Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of Kulgam district. On 18 November, after a prolonged standoff during which he took shelter in an unnamed local mosque, refused repeated surrender appeals (including via video call with senior officers), and opened fire, Bhat was killed in a joint operation.

Meanwhile, on November 12, 2026, the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs), Rashpal Kumar (40) and Bobby Chand (54), were recovered from the Dherna Top forest in Kishtwar district. At the ambush site, investigators recovered spent shells of Pakistani-origin armour-piercing ammunition. Reports also indicate that the SPOs’ service weapons were taken. The FIR registered on the day the bodies were found attributed the killings to unknown terrorists. However, Police subsequently displayed posters of three suspected terrorists at checkpoints and announced an INR 3,000,000 reward for credible information leading to their capture.

According to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), four major terrorist attacks on security forces (SFs – resulting in four SF fatalities in three separate incidents – have been recorded since the beginning of 2026, including the recent November 11 attack (3 injured) on the CRPF and the November 12 ambush on J&K Police SPOs.

Earlier incidents include the July 22 killing of a head constable by LeT/TRF terrorists in Anantnag, and the year’s first attack on January 20 during Operation TRASHI-I in Kishtwar’s Chhatroo Forest area, where Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists ambushed a joint search team with grenades and indiscriminate gunfire, killing Para Special Forces Havildar Gajendra Singh and leaving eight soldiers with splinter injuries. (data till November 22, 2026).

Despite these incidents, the overall fatality figures indicate a substantial improvement in the security environment. During the corresponding period in 2025, 16 SFs personnel were killed, with one additional fatality recorded in an encounter during the remainder of the year. While 2001 saw the highest number of SF killings in terrorist incidents, at 628, 2026 marks a historic milestone – recording SF fatalities in single digits for the first time since 1989.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, SATP data shows that SF fatalities in J&K initially followed a fluctuating trajectory: 56 personnel were killed in 2020, 45 in 2021, 30 in 2022, and 33 in 2023. Since 2024, however, the SF fatalities have recorded a consistent downward trend, falling from 26 in 2024, to 17 in 2025, and just four in 2026 (as of November 22).

During an event on October 31, 2026, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha stated that SFs had eliminated more than 780 terrorists since 2020. He added that local recruitment into terrorist ranks had ended and that stone-pelting had been eradicated. SATP data shows the year 2026 has emerged as the most peaceful since 1989, with civilian killings also reduced to a single digit – with just two such deaths recorded. Beyond kinetic operations, authorities have targeted financial and logistical support networks – arresting over 210 terrorist associates and overground workers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and attaching 122 terror-linked properties in 2026 alone.

The alleged mastermind of the November 11 attack, Lateef Bhat, a local resident of Khrewan village in Kulgam and a LeT/TRF commander carrying a reward of INR 1.5 million. Before joining the terrorist ranks, he had worked as a carpenter. He disappeared from home in November 2025 and was recruited and trained by category-A LeT operative Zakir Ahmed Ganei. He was previously linked to several other 2026 incidents, including the killing of a police constable, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, in Anantnag District on July 22, 2026, and the targeting of migrant workers, in which two non-local workers, Deepak (24) and Bhupendra Baina (28), from Chhattisgarh killed in Kulgam on July 31, 2026. A local associate had provided Bhat with shelter and logistical support for several months before he formally joined TRF immediately after the November attack. CCTV footage had captured both Dar and Bhat conducting reconnaissance in Kulgam on November 10.

Bhat’s elimination marked the neutralisation of the last listed active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley – a significant milestone. On November 18, DGP Nalin Prabhat stated that local recruitment had dropped to “almost zero” over the last two years. He noted that only two Kashmiri youths – Umar Nisar and Lateef Bhat – had joined LeT during this period, and both were neutralised in encounters. He credited the decline to a multi-pronged strategy targeting financial networks, logistical channels, and support ecosystems, citing 450 arrests and 277 property attachments under UAPA across 2025 and 2026.

Previous incidents, data and reports show that CRPF has remained a primary target of terrorist groups in J&K for over two decades. Major incidents include the following:

On August 19, 2024, CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Kumar (also reported as Kuldeep Singh) of the 187th Battalion was killed when terrorists ambushed a joint CRPF-J&K Police patrolling party in the Cheel/Dudu area of Udhampur District.

On June 11-12, 2024, CRPF Constable Kabir Dass of the 121st Battalion succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during an encounter with two foreign terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Kathua; both terrorists were later neutralised.

On June 12, 2019, militants attacked a joint CRPF-Police deployment near Oxford School on KP Road in Anantnag, killing five CRPF personnel of the 116th Battalion and injuring a Police Station House Officer (SHO). One militant was also killed.

On February 14, 2019, a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora near Awantipora in Pulwama District, and killed 40 CRPF personnel – the deadliest single attack on Indian security forces in the conflict.

On February 12-13, 2018, an alert sentry foiled an attempted attack on the CRPF 23rd Battalion camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar District. However, one CRPF trooper was killed in the subsequent gunfight, and two LeT militants were later neutralised.

On December 31, 2017, JeM fidayeen stormed the CRPF 185th Battalion Training Centre at Lethpora in Pulwama, and killed five CRPF personnel. Two local JeM terrorists were killed in the incident.

On August 15, 2016, CRPF Commandant Pramod Kumar of the 49th Battalion was killed at Nowhatta in Srinagar, while leading the response to a terrorist attack; he had earlier unfurled the national flag that morning and was credited with helping neutralise two terrorists.

On June, 25, 2016, LeT terrorists ambushed a CRPF convoy at Frestbal in Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, killing eight troopers and injuring about 20-22 others. Two terrorists were also killed, and LeT claimed responsibility for the attack.

On March, 13, 2013, two fidayeen stormed a CRPF camp at Bemina in Srinagar after mingling with children playing cricket, and killed five CRPF personnel. Both attackers were also killed. The Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), claimed the attack.

On January 6-7, 2010, terrorists (initially linked to LeT, with Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen also claiming responsibility) launched a grenade-and-firing attack near a CRPF deployment at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, killing one SF trooper and one civilian. At least 12 persons, including CRPF personnel and a photo-journalist, were injured.

On December 30, 2009, terrorists ambushed a CRPF road-opening party near the Janwara/Watlab area of Sopore, killing four personnel. HM was among the groups linked to the incident.

On November 23, 2005, three CRPF personnel killed and two militants at Hawal in Srinagar.

On July 28, 2004, five CRPF personnel and two terrorists were killed in a gun battle at a camp on the banks of the Dal Lake.

Mass-casualty fidayeen assaults on camps, common between roughly 2001 and 2019, have largely given way to short, close-range strikes by small cells. The November 2026 Kulgam attack on a CRPF naka fits the contemporary “hybrid” and hit-and-run templates. Decentralised attacks by small groups remain a persistent challenge, even as large-scale militant infrastructure has been degraded. The alleged six-month period during which Umar Nisar Dar sheltered Lateef Bhat, and the involvement of a previously non-listed local terrorist, illustrate how a handful of recruits can sustain an operational cell, which may remain a continuing security concern. This is why intelligence-led arrests remain critical. The residual threat is now split between a thin local presence in South Kashmir and foreign groups operating in the Jammu region, including Kishtwar, stretching SFs across both theatres.

While the elimination of the last active listed local terrorist in J&K marks a major victory for SFs, sustained vigilance and a dynamic operational presence remain essential. Recent intelligence inputs in November 2026 indicate that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) continues to plan simultaneous infiltration attempts into J&K following the killing of Lateef Bhat. Over 500 terrorists belonging to LeT, HM, and JeM are reportedly stationed at launchpads across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Despite a significant decline in terrorism-related fatalities, Over Ground Workers and cross-border infiltration remain serious challenges to achieving complete and consistent peace in J&K.