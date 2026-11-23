NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president, chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, with immediate effect, following a unanimous decision by the board after a review of his leadership and circumstances surrounding reported foreign intelligence activity targeting him.

In a statement issued on 23 November 2026, the US technology company said the board had reached its decision after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, concluding that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and, based on that advice, was confident that Huang’s reinstatement presented no national security risk.

Harvey C. Jones, chairman of NVIDIA’s board, said the directors considered Huang the right person to lead the company and believed his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers. Jones confirmed that he would continue as board chairman.

The reinstatement ends the period during which Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s chief financial officer, served as interim chief executive. Jones praised her contribution, describing her service in the temporary role as outstanding, while confirming that she would continue in her existing financial leadership position.

Huang welcomed the board’s decision, saying he was honoured to return to lead what he described as one of the world’s most consequential technology companies at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He said he accepted the responsibility with renewed commitment and expressed gratitude to the board, the executive team, employees, shareholders, industry leaders and international partners for their support during the process.

However, the reinstatement does not bring the scrutiny surrounding Huang to an end. NVIDIA said an investigation established by the board into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue until its conclusion.

The investigation is being conducted by a committee composed exclusively of independent directors, which has retained independent legal counsel to assist with its work. The company said Huang fully supported the investigation and had committed to co-operating with it.

In a separate governance measure, the board has established a National Security and Export Control Committee, also comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging legal counsel experienced in national security matters, who will in turn retain specialist advisers.

NVIDIA also announced that it was beginning the recruitment process for a new chief compliance officer. The position will carry responsibility for overseeing compliance across the company, with the officer reporting to the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company further confirmed that it would continue co-operating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries, indicating that the board’s decision to restore Huang’s executive authority has not concluded the wider examination of the national security and compliance issues raised in the case.