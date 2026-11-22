I’ve had a busy week, ending with a nasty cold. I thought I’d put up a brief note about the summit meeting that just took place in China, and its aftermath.

Clearly both Trump and Putin wanted Shenzhen to look like the Yalta conference in 1945: The leaders of three great powers, on the cusp of victory in World War II, divvying up the world.

The reality, however, is that late 2026 is nothing like early 1945. And the Chinese, at least, understood the difference perfectly well.

First of all, Russia simply isn’t a great power. Here’s 2025 GDP for the 6 largest economies, in current dollars:

These numbers look a bit different if we adjust for purchasing power, in which case China is #1. But Russia is just not a major player in the world economy.

Before Putin invaded Ukraine, many people on the US right nonetheless imagined that Russia was at least a military great power. After all, the Russians were manly, presumably with high testosterone. They weren’t woke! Surely they were great at warrior ethos and lethality!

But they have failed to conquer Ukraine, and in fact seem to be losing their war. Just before the summit the Ukrainians rubbed in how badly Putin’s war is going by taking down the central span of his beloved Kerch bridge.

The Chinese understand Russia’s true place in the world. As the photo at the top of this post — taken from Phillips O’Brien — shows, they literally didn’t even put Putin with Xi and Trump at the formal banquet. They seated him at the kiddie table.

America, by contrast, is a great power, with an immense, productive economy and a large military. However, our economic power is less than Trump imagined: At this point most of the world has realized that it can cope with Trumpian tariffs, and just shrugs off his economic threats. Meanwhile our military — its competence greatly degraded under Pete Hegseth’s leadership — has performed remarkably poorly in Trump’s war on Iran, while depleting its stock of advanced munitions.

America as a nation still has many strengths. But Trump himself is a deeply weakened leader, whose party just suffered the worst midterm defeat in half a century. And other nations have basically stopped taking him seriously. When the Pentagon’s top policy official criticized Ukraine’s policy of long-range strikes on Russia, Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called it “quite a stupid thing.” Pistorius later apologized for his language — but didn’t back down on the substance.

The meeting in Shenzhen, then, was supposed to be a major event but ended up being a Potemkin Yalta. That is, it presented the façade of a great power summit, but the reality was that it was a meeting between one genuinely powerful autocrat, Premier Xi, and two wannabe world leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, each of whom now cuts a pitiful figure on the global stage.