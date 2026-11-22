Argentina’s sovereign borrowing costs have risen sharply as investors reassess the country’s political outlook and its ability to meet substantial debt repayments in 2027, placing President Javier Milei’s government under growing financial pressure ahead of the October 2027 presidential election. The country’s risk premium has increased as confidence in the administration’s electoral prospects weakens, while domestic economic difficulties and international market volatility further undermine investor sentiment.

The extra yield demanded by investors to hold Argentine dollar bonds rather than US Treasuries rose from just above four percentage points in early August to 10.7 percentage points on Friday, according to JPMorgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI). The increase has coincided with falling bond prices, reflecting concerns about the government’s refinancing capacity and the possibility of a political shift that could disrupt its economic programme.

The deterioration is complicating Economy Minister Luis Caputo’s financing strategy. Argentina faces nearly $17 billion in bond payments during 2027, but an estimated $10 billion funding gap has emerged as borrowing costs have become prohibitively expensive in both domestic and international markets, according to Fernando Marull, founder of Buenos Aires-based consultancy FMyA.

The government has suspended new issuance of local-law sovereign dollar debt since August after rejecting the yields demanded by investors. Some of those instruments carried yields of up to 17 per cent and had represented approximately $5 billion of the financing plan Caputo presented in July. Marull said international borrowing was also becoming unviable unless Argentina’s risk premium declined substantially.

Political uncertainty has intensified the pressure. Milei’s approval rating has fallen into the mid-30s in recent months, compared with more than 40 per cent in January. Analysts also believe the economy entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2026, weakening expectations that the president will secure another four-year term.

A possible return of the Peronist opposition has become an increasingly important consideration for investors concerned about the continuity of Milei’s free-market reforms. Ramiro Blazquez Giomi, a strategist at StoneX, said markets had previously regarded the president’s re-election as almost certain, but polling now presented a considerably less predictable outcome.

Consultancy MAP Latam said Argentina was increasingly diverging from other regional markets as investors incorporated electoral uncertainty into asset valuations. It added that a substantial reduction in the country’s risk premium would be difficult without clearer improvements in economic activity and household incomes.

International conditions are adding to the financing difficulties. Higher energy prices, expectations of increased US interest rates and volatility associated with artificial intelligence are contributing to broader market uncertainty. Republican losses in recent US midterm elections have also raised questions about whether Washington could provide support comparable to the assistance that helped stabilise Argentine markets in 2025.

The government has relied on alternative financing arrangements to manage its obligations. Argentina’s central bank has borrowed $6 billion through repurchase agreements with international banks since Milei took office in late 2023, subsequently refinancing the loans to extend maturities beyond next year’s elections.

Caputo also said in October that the government could draw on part of Argentina’s $19 billion currency swap arrangement with China, renewed in August for another five years, to meet financing requirements before the election. These measures offer additional funding options, but rising borrowing costs and electoral uncertainty continue to complicate the government’s ability to secure the financing needed for 2027.