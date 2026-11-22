Myanmar’s military-backed government has accused the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) of discriminatory treatment after the regional bloc declined to restore its full political representation at official summits, describing the decision as “unfair and imbalanced” and raising fresh questions over relations between the country and its regional neighbours.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 22 November, Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised the decision adopted at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, arguing that it failed to recognise what the authorities described as positive measures taken by the country. The ministry also accused the organisation of repeatedly disregarding Myanmar’s positions and denying it equal rights and full representation at regional meetings.

ASEAN leaders have maintained that Myanmar could gradually regain full political representation if it demonstrates progress in implementing the bloc’s five-point consensus, a framework established to address the country’s political crisis following the military coup. The position reflects ASEAN’s continued insistence that progress towards resolving the conflict should be linked to the restoration of Myanmar’s full participation in the organisation’s political activities.

The Myanmar foreign ministry rejected the restrictions, describing its exclusion from ASEAN summits as discriminatory. It argued that the country’s views had frequently been overlooked and that its rights as a member of the regional organisation had not been respected.

The statement also challenged international accounts of political detentions in Myanmar. It asserted that there were “no political prisoners” in the country and claimed that more than 126,000 prisoners had received pardons or amnesties since the military coup. However, the United Nations and international human rights organisations have reported that thousands of political prisoners have been detained since the takeover, presenting a sharply different account of the country’s political and human rights situation.

The latest criticism follows remarks by military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing in parliament on Wednesday, when he said his administration was reconsidering its relationship with ASEAN while maintaining that it would continue discussions with member states. His comments indicated growing dissatisfaction within the military-backed administration over the regional bloc’s approach to Myanmar.

The dispute highlights the continuing difficulties facing ASEAN as it attempts to maintain engagement with Myanmar while pressing its authorities to address the consequences of the military takeover. The five-point consensus remains the principal framework through which the organisation has sought to encourage progress towards resolving the crisis.

Myanmar has remained in turmoil since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a civil war that has devastated the country. The United Nations estimates that the conflict has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million.

The confrontation over summit representation therefore extends beyond diplomatic protocol, reflecting a fundamental disagreement over political legitimacy, regional engagement and the conditions under which Myanmar can resume full participation in ASEAN’s decision-making processes.