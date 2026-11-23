Sri Lankan opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa has challenged the government to explain what happened to a proposed $4 billion Chinese investment in Sri Lanka, accusing President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s administration of failing to translate high-profile international agreements into tangible economic outcomes.

Speaking in Parliament during a debate on the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Foreign Employment, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) national organiser questioned the government’s treatment of foreign investors, its diplomatic priorities and its management of the tourism sector.

Rajapaksa alleged that the administration had turned away major investors, including India’s Adani Group and China Merchants. He also questioned the progress of an investment commitment that he said the President had secured during a visit to China, claiming that the agreement had been publicised through several press conferences but had yet to produce results.

“Your President went to China and signed an agreement with the Chinese President to bring a $4 billion investment to Sri Lanka. What steps have you taken to make those investments a reality?” he asked, alleging that the investors had subsequently withdrawn.

He also criticised the Ministry’s expenditure performance, stating that only Rs.420 million had been spent from Rs.2,119 million allocated for capital expenditure in the previous year’s budget. The allocation included funding for youth training in tourism and tourism infrastructure. According to Rajapaksa, the expenditure amounted to approximately 20 per cent of the available funds, while the government was presenting the unspent balance of around Rs.1.6 billion as savings.

On foreign policy and maritime security, Rajapaksa welcomed the government’s decision to rescue the crew of an Iranian vessel in Sri Lankan waters, describing its approach as consistent with the non-aligned principles associated with former prime minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike. However, he questioned whether authorities had received prior intelligence about the incident.

He called for the revival of the 2011 Colombo Security Conclave framework to improve maritime domain awareness through cooperation with regional partners, particularly India and the Seychelles. He also questioned the government’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with China, Thailand and India, citing vacant ambassadorial positions in China, the United States, Germany and Canada that he said had remained unfilled for six to seven months.

On foreign employment, Rajapaksa urged the administration to resolve outstanding issues concerning employment opportunities in Israel and identify alternative labour markets to compensate for job losses linked to instability in the Middle East.

He also referred to the government’s diplomatic intervention in securing a royal pardon in Saudi Arabia for Anojan, a Sri Lankan youth who had faced the death penalty for disrespecting Islam. Rajapaksa argued that President Dissanayake should extend similar consideration to the case of Buddhist monk Galagoda Atte Gnanasara, warning that failure to do so could invite accusations of political selectivity.

Addressing tourism, he cited an EconomyNext report concerning the retrospective revision of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority earnings calculations from January 2026, questioning whether the changes had artificially inflated reported revenue. He further accused authorities of favouring large hotel operators while demolishing smaller establishments in Mirissa, Unawatuna, Weligama and Kurumba Bay as the tourist season began, and delaying licences for local homestay businesses.

Concluding his remarks, Rajapaksa questioned differences between the President’s parliamentary statements and the Central Bank Governor’s reported assertion that inflation stood at 9 per cent. He accused the government of failing to honour its election promise to revise public sector salaries every six months in line with inflation and urged it to address trade union demands before the deadline on the 30th.