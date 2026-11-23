Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian vessels off the Libyan coast, claiming responsibility for sinking the Russian corvette Merkury in an operation involving seven Ukrainian-built naval drones. The announcement, made on 23 November 2026, follows reports of explosions at a Russian naval vessel at the Benghazi naval base and an earlier expression of concern by the United Nations over attacks in Libyan waters.

In a statement published on X, Zelenskyy said the operation also targeted the Angara, a cargo vessel allegedly used by Russia to transport weapons. He described the attacks as a response to Russian aggression and praised members of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and other defence forces who participated in the operation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Merkury, commissioned in 2023, was among the most modern vessels in the Russian navy. Its reported destruction would represent a significant maritime attack beyond the immediate theatre of the war in Ukraine. However, the supplied account does not provide independent confirmation of the vessel’s destruction or details of the extent of the damage to the Angara.

The Ukrainian president also released footage attributed to the SBU showing what appeared to be a nighttime attack on a warship resembling the Merkury. A separate sequence reportedly showed a daytime attack on the Angara at sea. The footage was presented as evidence of the operation, although the available material does not independently establish the full circumstances or consequences of both strikes.

The announcement followed reports from Libyan officials a day earlier of explosions aboard a Russian warship stationed at the Benghazi naval base. Before Kyiv publicly accepted responsibility, the United Nations had already expressed concern over the incidents and called for an investigation.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued a statement overnight on Monday describing itself as deeply concerned about the reported attacks. It demanded an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible accountable.

The mission also warned that Libya could not afford to become an arena for foreign conflicts. Its intervention highlights the wider diplomatic implications of military operations involving Russian and Ukrainian forces in the waters off North Africa, where the incidents have raised questions about the security of Libyan territory and maritime infrastructure.

Zelenskyy, however, defended the operation as part of Ukraine’s continuing response to Russia’s invasion. He said Ukrainian forces would continue operations in designated waters, reinforcing Kyiv’s position that attacks on Russian assets remain part of its military response.

Ukraine has previously been suspected of carrying out several attacks against Russian vessels in the Mediterranean. One prominent incident involved the liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, which was destroyed off the Libyan coast in March. However, Ukraine did not officially confirm responsibility for that attack.

The latest admission therefore marks a distinction from earlier incidents: Kyiv has now publicly claimed responsibility for a maritime operation against Russian vessels off Libya, while the United Nations is seeking an independent account of what happened.