Sri Lanka recorded 776 complaints concerning sexual offences against children over a 10-month period in 2026, highlighting the scale of cases reported to the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) and the need for coordinated action to protect children.

Sajeewani Abeykoon, an officer attached to the NCPA’s Amulaka division, disclosed the figures, which included 418 complaints involving minor sexual offences and 133 relating to aggravated sexual offences. A further 192 complaints concerning sexual violence against children were also reported during the period.

The figures indicate that complaints involving minor sexual offences accounted for the largest category among those reported. The 133 complaints of aggravated sexual offences represent a separate category identified in the figures provided by the authority.

Abeykoon stressed that preventing sexual offences against children required the involvement of society as a whole. She called for collective efforts to address the problem, emphasising that child protection should not be treated as the responsibility of a single institution or group.

The latest figures come amid broader concerns over the volume of complaints received by the NCPA concerning violations of children’s rights. During the first six months of 2026, the authority reported receiving 5,523 child-related complaints covering a range of issues, including child cruelty, sexual harassment, aggravated sexual abuse, commercial sexual exploitation and cyber violence against children.

The six-month figures cover a broader range of offences and cannot be directly compared with the 776 complaints concerning sexual offences reported over the separate 10-month period. Nevertheless, they illustrate the range of child protection concerns being brought to the attention of the national authority.

Child rights advocates and officials have also highlighted the possibility that official complaint figures do not capture the full extent of abuse. Underreporting, social stigma and difficulties faced by victims in seeking assistance can prevent cases from reaching the relevant authorities.

The figures disclosed by Abeykoon therefore represent reported complaints rather than a comprehensive measure of the actual prevalence of sexual offences against children in the country.

Her appeal for collective action places responsibility for prevention beyond the formal child protection system, pointing to the need for wider societal involvement in safeguarding children. The NCPA’s reported figures underline the continuing importance of addressing sexual offences through coordinated prevention and child protection efforts.