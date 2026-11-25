China’s claim to developing-country status presents an increasingly difficult question for the international economic order: can a country that rivals the United States in economic scale, leads in major technologies and finances development across the Global South continue to be treated as a developing economy? The answer matters well beyond the terminology used by international institutions. It affects trade rules, climate finance, the assessment of global debt and, perhaps most importantly, the balance of influence within multilateral organisations.

A November 2026 report by the Hinrich Foundation, titled Is China Still a Developing Country? Why It Matters, written by Stewart Paterson and Chuin Wei Yap, argues that China’s continued identification with the developing world has consequences that are becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile with its economic position. The report examines how different international institutions classify China, what Beijing gains from retaining that identity and whether the existing distinctions remain credible.

The economic figures illustrate the contradiction. Measured at purchasing power parity (PPP), China’s economy is approximately 34 per cent larger than that of the United States. It overtook the US on this measure in 2014. Yet its GDP per capita remains considerably lower, standing at 15 per cent of the American level in nominal dollar terms and 33 per cent at PPP, according to International Monetary Fund data cited in the report. This distinction is central to Beijing’s argument: the scale of an economy does not necessarily establish the prosperity of its individual citizens.

The World Bank’s classification provides another measure of the debate. It places China in the upper-middle-income category, based on gross national income per capita calculated using its Atlas methodology. China’s reported GNI per capita reached US$14,320 in 2025, just US$145 below the threshold for high-income status. The Bank’s classification therefore places China close to a transition that would associate it more clearly with developed economies.

However, there is no universally accepted definition of a developing country. Different multilateral institutions employ different criteria, and their classifications serve different purposes. The World Bank uses income thresholds, while the International Monetary Fund distinguishes between advanced and emerging market and developing economies for analytical and operational purposes. The World Trade Organization allows members to declare themselves developing economies. Consequently, China’s status is not determined by a single international decision.

The World Bank’s classification is particularly significant because it influences the way international economic agencies understand development and financial vulnerability. China graduated from the International Development Association, the Bank’s concessional lending facility for low-income countries, in the early 1990s and has received no financing from it since 1999. Since 2000, its World Bank borrowing has been through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, whose loans carry few concessions. Reclassification as a high-income economy would therefore not automatically deprive China of access to World Bank financing. The implications, according to the report, extend further into the international system’s understanding of economic strength and vulnerability.

Trade presents a more complicated picture. Since joining the WTO in 2001, China has continued to identify itself as a developing economy, a designation that can provide access to special and differential treatment. Such provisions allow developing members longer periods to implement certain trade obligations and, in some circumstances, greater flexibility over agricultural subsidies. Developed countries can also offer them preferential market access under arrangements such as the Generalized System of Preferences.

In 2025, Beijing announced that it would no longer seek developing-country benefits in new WTO negotiations. The qualification is important: the commitment concerns new negotiations, not an automatic abandonment of its existing designation. The Hinrich Foundation report argues that this distinction reveals the importance China attaches to retaining the political identity associated with developing-country status, even as some of its practical trade advantages have diminished.

A separate dispute concerns whether China should be treated as a market economy or a non-market economy for trade-remedy purposes. Under the terms of its WTO accession, China was to be treated as a non-market economy until 2016. The disagreement over what should follow has contributed to tensions over the calculation of anti-dumping duties. In particular, the treatment of Chinese state-owned enterprises and state-owned commercial banks has exposed fundamental disagreements over the relationship between state ownership, commercial activity and market competition. The dispute has also contributed to wider tensions surrounding the WTO’s dispute-settlement system.

The implications are equally significant in international finance. The report draws attention to China’s growing debt burden, which is frequently discussed differently from that of advanced economies. Bank for International Settlements data for the first quarter of 2026 put China’s total debt-to-GDP ratio above 300 per cent, compared with 251 per cent for the United States. Much of the distinction rests on the classification of debt as public or private. The report questions whether such distinctions adequately capture the Chinese economy, given the state’s extensive involvement in its financial and banking systems.

China’s position within the IMF also raises questions about the relationship between economic power and institutional representation. Its actual quota share stands at approximately 6.5 per cent, while its calculated share under the IMF formula would be around 13 per cent. Quotas influence financial contributions, access to borrowing and voting power. Any realignment requires an 85 per cent majority, giving the United States, with more than 15 per cent of the voting share, an effective veto. The disagreement is therefore not simply about economic classification; it concerns the distribution of authority within institutions governing the international financial system.

Climate policy presents perhaps the clearest example of the material consequences of the developing-country distinction. Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, developed countries are expected to take the lead in climate action and financing. The distinction between developed and developing countries was established in 1992, when China’s economic position was substantially different from its current status.

The scale of China’s subsequent industrial expansion has altered the emissions picture. According to the emissions data examined in the Hinrich Foundation report, China accounted for approximately 30 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, around twice the combined share of the United States and the European Union. Between 1992 and 2023, its emissions increased by 286 per cent, an additional 11.8 gigatonnes. This represented 58 per cent of the total increase in global emissions over that period. By comparison, Annex I countries reduced their emissions by approximately 16 per cent.

These figures have direct implications for climate finance. At COP29 in Baku in November 2024, countries agreed that developed nations would take the lead in mobilising at least US$300 billion annually by 2035 for climate action in developing countries. A broader objective seeks to increase climate finance from all sources to US$1.3 trillion annually. The agreement does not establish country-specific contributions. Nevertheless, the Hinrich Foundation report argues that China’s participation in financing developing economies would significantly reduce the burden on existing developed-country contributors. Its developing-country classification also provides longer implementation periods under certain environmental agreements, including the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

Yet the significance of China’s position extends beyond financial and regulatory advantages. It is closely connected to how Beijing presents itself internationally. Chinese leaders have consistently portrayed the country as having shared historical experiences with the developing world, particularly through the legacy of colonialism and what the Communist Party describes as a century of humiliation. This narrative supports China’s claim to represent the interests of countries seeking a greater voice in international affairs.

The report argues that this identity has considerable diplomatic value. China is not formally a member of the Group of 77, which now comprises 134 developing countries, but it frequently aligns itself with the grouping and holds observer status. Its participation in BRICS also provides a platform through which it can promote an alternative to the US-led international order. Retaining its developing-country identity helps Beijing maintain political connections with countries whose support matters in multilateral institutions.

There are, however, growing tensions within that relationship. China’s overseas lending and investment have expanded considerably, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative. Such projects can bring infrastructure and economic opportunities, but the report identifies concerns about the secrecy of bilateral lending agreements and their potential financial and environmental costs. China’s manufacturing export strength, meanwhile, has created competitive pressures for industries in other developing economies. Its imports remain concentrated in a relatively narrow range of products, including ores, food and fuel, raising questions about the balance of its trade relationships with countries that it seeks to represent.

China’s technological achievements further complicate its developing-country identity. It is a global leader in artificial intelligence research, renewable energy technologies, telecommunications equipment and scientific publication. It operates its own space station, maintains the BeiDou satellite navigation system and conducted 92 space launches in 2025, placing it just behind the United States. It is also the world’s leading exporter by value and has the largest share of global manufacturing value added. These achievements sit uneasily alongside the conventional understanding of a developing economy as one substantially dependent on external technology and capital.

The report’s conclusion is that China’s continued developing-country status serves a strategic purpose, helping it preserve an international identity that supports its ambitions for greater global influence. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed that position directly at the 2023 BRICS summit, declaring: “China has been, is now, and will forever be a member of the developing world.”

The challenge for the international community is not simply to decide whether China is rich enough to be called developed. It is to establish transparent and consistent criteria that reflect economic capacity, technological strength, financial influence and international responsibilities. A classification system that fails to account for the transformation of a major economy risks distorting assessments of global debt, trade imbalances and climate obligations.

China’s economic rise has changed the international system. Whether its institutional identity should change with it is now a question that the rest of the world cannot indefinitely avoid.