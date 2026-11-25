While concerns about a new Thai military coup peaked in 2025 and subsequently receded, the nation’s history suggests the possibility has not disappeared. Since the military coup in 1932 that ended absolute monarchy, Thailand has experienced 22 attempted coups, and 13 of them have been successful, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The last coup took place in 2014, with direct military rule continuing until July 2019, followed by a military-backed government remaining in power until 2023.

Recent coup speculation comes amid mounting pressures on Thailand’s civilian leadership. Tensions with Cambodia remain high after a deadly border dispute in 2025, while Thailand continues to face a long-running insurgency in its Muslim-majority south, and has seen public dissatisfaction with the monarchy and civilian government.

The armed forces benefited from increased public support during the border conflict with Cambodia and have since become more assertive politically. In January 2026, a viral audio clip purportedly recording Deputy Interior Minister Sakda Wichiensilp warned that a coup could occur if the opposition People’s Party formed a government. The army dismissed the recording as unverified. Military influence over civilian appointments also grew in 2025, when retired General Nattaphon Narkphanit became acting defense minister. In 2026, other security figures assumed important posts in the justice ministry and as secretary-general at the National Security Council.

Thailand’s experience has parallels elsewhere in Southeast Asia. Indonesia was under Suharto’s military-backed authoritarian government from 1966 to 1998, which institutionalized the military’s dual role in security and civilian political affairs through the Dwifungsi (dual function) doctrine. Although military influence was curtailed after Suharto’s fall, it is expanding again. In 2025, President Prabowo Subianto’s government passed amendments to military lawexpanding the number of civilian institutions where active-duty officers can serve.

Since 2024, the expansion of “development territorial infantry battalions” has provided the president “with a disciplined and rapidly deployable force for disaster relief, infrastructure construction, and other community projects like medical care,” reviving concerns over the return of Dwifungsi doctrine, wrote Jefferson Ng, a PhD student at the Department of Political and Social Change, Australian National University.

In Myanmar, the military staged a coup in 2021, ending a decade-long experiment with civilian government and prompting the regional intergovernmental organization, known as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to exclude the country’s military leaders from attending its annual summits. In July 2026, however, the Philippines’ Special Envoy on Myanmar, representative of the ASEAN 2026 Chair, along with ASEAN’s foreign minister, met with Myanmar’s regime foreign minister for the first time since the coup, marking a change in the bloc’s approach to military dictatorship.

Military autocracies were once far more widespread, accounting for roughly 25 percent of countries in 1972. The US and Soviet Union supported many of these regimes with weapons, training, and diplomatic backing. But as the Cold War wound down, superpower support declined. By 2017, amid growing democratization pressures, military autocracies governed just 7 percent of countries.

That decline now appears to be reversing. Coups are rising alongside the expansion of military influence within civilian governments. Although military rule remains far less common than its Cold War peak, its resurgence raises questions about what is driving it, how it’s evolving, and where it may spread next.

The Rise and Fall of Military Rule

Military rule has existed since ancient times, but the modern military institution, which saw a division between military and civilian powers and the creation of professional armed forces in European states in the 18th and 19th centuries, gave birth to the contemporary understanding of the concept. Rulers replaced feudal levies and mercenary forces with permanent standing armies, and newly established military academies also formalized recruitment and promotion. Officers increasingly developed institutional loyalties beyond their personal ties to aristocratic families or individual rulers.

As these institutions evolved, military coups became common in Europe in the 19th and early 20th centuries. They also spread to newly independent Latin American countries and countries such as Thailand, which had avoided European colonization.

Military rule in Europe largely receded after World War II as democratic and communist governments consolidated power. But the collapse of European empires forced former colonial powers to find new ways to retain influence in their former territories. They maintained military ties by training local officers and preserving cooperation networks, including through France’s military academy at Saint-Cyr and Britain’s Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. In Africa, France maintained a “pattern of thwarting or supporting coups,” wrote historian Elizabeth Schmidt in her book, Foreign Intervention in Africa.

As both superpowers competed with former European powers for influence across the developing world, the US and Soviet Union became the major external sponsors of military institutions worldwide. In the Middle East, “the fall of the monarchies supported by the West after the Second World War and the rise of officers to power via military coup opened the way for Soviet infiltration” in Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen, stated the report “The Soviets and Arab Republics’ Alliance Amid Cold War Dynamics.”

Washington also supported military governments worldwide, with particular attention on the Americas. It established the School of the Americas in 1946 and the Military Assistance Program in 1949, which supplied foreign armed forces with weapons, equipment, and training to strengthen internal security and collective defense against communist expansion.

The US backed the 1954 coup in Guatemala and provided subsequent support for the military regime that came to power in Paraguay that year. Brazil’s 1964 coup was followed by military takeovers in Panama in 1968, alongside coups in Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina in the 1970s. Unlike many newly independent African and Asian states, Latin American countries had established military institutions which facilitated longer-term military control rather than transitional interventions. A “joint secret military plan,” Operation Condor, launched in 1975, helped coordinate repression among military dictatorships in the region.

Military rule, however, would soon decline. The “third wave” of democratization started from Southern Europe and later spread to Latin America in the 1970s. Economic crises and military defeats, particularly Argentina’s loss in the Falklands Islands War, also discredited military rule. Washington and Moscow reduced their support as the Cold War wound down by the late 1980s, and democratization pressures appeared to put military governments in a permanent downward trend.

Enduring Political Influence

But even as countries democratized, military governance structures retained influence, often to protect their political and economic interests. Insurgencies and instability in Pakistan have given the army renewed opportunities to reassert its power.

The country’s last military dictatorship spanned from 1999 to 2008. Although direct rule ended, the army retained considerable influence over civilian government. It was accused of intervening in the 2024 election after candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the largest number of seats but failed to form a government. A coalition government eventually took power, nominating Shehbaz Sharif as the minister since he was “more palatable to Pakistan’s military because of his consistent pro-establishment stance,” according to Brookings.

In November 2025, constitutional amendments gave Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, huge powers. “The amendment creates a new constitutional post, chief of defense forces (CDF), which will be held concurrently by the army chief. In his new role, Munir will enjoy primacy over the heads of the air and naval forces—hitherto treated on par—and will exercise full command over the Strategic Plans Division, which manages Pakistan’s nuclear stockpile,” explained Chatham House. It also provides lifetime legal immunity from prosecution for five-star officers.

As confidence in civilian governments weakens, militaries can present themselves as sources of stability and order. As historian Nigel Jones observes, the armed forces often claim to be “the final repository of such values as patriotism, order, tradition, hierarchy, and honest governance against the corruption and chaos of civilian rule.”

Egypt offers one of the clearest examples of a reversal in the post-Cold War push toward democratization. Its pro-democratic revolution in 2011 briefly interrupted decades of military-backed rule when Hosni Mubarak was forced from office. The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi then won the 2012 presidential election. But the military overthrew him in 2013, followed by anti-government protests, paving the way for former Army Chief Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to become president in 2014.

In the aftermath, the military steadily expanded its role into the Egyptian economy, and is now in charge of “massive infrastructure projects, produces consumer goods ranging from food to household appliances, manufactures industrial chemicals and transport equipment, and imports basic commodities for civilian markets,” according to senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Yezid Sayigh. A 2024 law further extended its authority to perform policing functions, including arrest and search powers, and expanded the range of offences that can be tried in military courts.

Coups in the Sahel and Western Unrest

Across Africa, coups and military governments remained a recurring feature of politics after the Cold War, but the 2020s brought a concentrated wave of takeovers, particularly in the Sahel. Coups took place in Mali in 2020 and 2021, Guinea in 2021, and twice in Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger in 2023, amid worsening security linked to jihadist and separatist insurgencies and widespread dissatisfaction with civilian governments.

The coups have deepened regional divisions. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in 2023, then withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2025 following disputes over sanctions and security concerns. In December 2025, an attempted coup in Benin was foiled by loyalist forces, with Nigerian airstrikes. ECOWAS later deployed regional troops to restore government control. Coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, was suspected to have fled to Niger, according to investigators.

Military takeovers have also capitalized on popular protest movements. In October 2025, Madagascar’s Colonel Michael Randrianirina and his elite CAPSAT unit sided with youth-led protesters against the government. After President Andry Rajoelina fled, Randrianirina announced that the military had taken power and he would become head of the transitional government.

Even in established democracies, there have been signs of military discontent. In Spain, leaked 2020 WhatsApp messagesinvolving retired air force officers included calls for a military uprising. The messages prompted Spain’s Defense Ministry to refer the matter to prosecutors. The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, however, closed the case in 2021, stating that the “comments do not fit into the hate crime when done in a ‘private’ environment,” according to El País. This incident brought uncomfortable memories in a country where military dictatorship only ended in 1975.

In France, a 2021 open letter signed by around 20 retired generals and more than 1,000 other active and retired security personnel warned that France could face civil war in the future and that active-duty personnel might eventually need to intervene. Published shortly before the 60th anniversary of the failed 1961 generals’ coup against President Charles de Gaulle, the letter was endorsed by France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who invited its authors to join her 2022 presidential campaign. As of November 2026, Le Pen is leading polls ahead of the 2027 French presidential election.

Defensive Measures

Military intervention also threatens autocratic governments that do not rely directly on the armed forces. Venezuela, for example, survived a 2002 coup, linked to the US government, and a 2019 military uprising aimed at removing the government.

Its survival partly reflected “coup-proofing” measures taken by the Venezuelan government. Competing security agencies staffed by loyalists prevented any single institution from controlling the coercive apparatus, raising Washington’s fears over destabilization and fragmentation in the aftermath. Additionally, former President Nicolás Maduro tied military figures to illegal mining and smuggling operations, which meant that they were criminally linked. “The military is entangled in a web of mutual surveillance, criminal rents, and institutional overlap, all designed to punish defection,” political science professor Orlando J. Perez wrote in November 2025.

Turkey has also curbed the military’s traditional political influence over the last decade. After a failed coup led by a military faction in 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan purged thousands of military personnel and restructured the military after placing it more firmly under government control.

However, not all militaries have been willing to back attempts to overturn civilian governments when the opportunities presented themselves. After Brazil’s 2022 election crisis, in which former President Jair Bolsonaro was defeated, he and his allies discussed overturning the result. In January 2023, his supporters stormed government buildings. The navy commander reportedly supported the proposed coup, but the army and air force commanders refused. In Nepal, the army assumed security responsibilities during the 2025 protests and helped negotiate the formation of an interim government, rather than taking power itself.

These cases show that military rule is neither inevitable nor irreversible. Yet the growing number of military-led or military-dominated governments indicates that it is becoming increasingly normalized. Whether they can govern effectively or retain power over the long term remains uncertain. But as economic instability, security crises, and divisions among political elites deepen, opportunities for military intervention will increase, particularly as public faith in democratic institutions continues to erode globally.

Credit Line: This article was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.