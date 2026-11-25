Sri Lanka’s Attorney General’s Department has rejected a demand by the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) to disclose progress in implementing Supreme Court directives relating to the MV X-Press Pearl maritime disaster, arguing that its obligation is to report to the Court rather than provide updates to petitioners. The response follows a formal 14-day letter of demand served on Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe Junior, President’s Counsel, warning of possible legal action, including contempt of court proceedings, over alleged failure to comply with judicial directions.

The CEJ issued the letter on November 7, alleging that the Attorney General’s Department had failed to implement directives issued more than 15 months earlier by a five-judge Divisional Bench of the Supreme Court. The organisation is seeking information on the measures taken to fulfil those directions and has raised concerns over what it considers continued non-compliance.

However, sources within the Attorney General’s Department told local media that no Supreme Court order required the Department to provide the CEJ with updates on its actions. They maintained that the Department had continued working towards compliance and would communicate progress to the Court through the appropriate legal procedures.

“There’s an order of the SC asking us to do various things and to keep the SC informed. We’ll do it,” the sources said, emphasising that the Department was not obliged to make its work public or provide progress reports to the media or individual petitioners.

The sources also defended the Department’s approach to public communication, saying its responsibilities did not include issuing press statements or publicly disclosing details of its legal work. They indicated that a response to the CEJ’s letter was discretionary, rather than an obligation.

The Department also raised questions about the legal status of the proceedings concerning the disaster. According to the sources, one Supreme Court Bench had issued directions requiring the Department to undertake specific actions, while another Bench subsequently terminated the related proceedings.

This, they suggested, had created uncertainty over whether the Department was still required to provide continuing updates to the Supreme Court following the conclusion of the proceedings. Nevertheless, they maintained that the Department would inform the Court of measures taken and future steps through a formal motion.

“Progress has been made,” the sources said, without providing further details about the actions completed or the remaining measures.

The disagreement centres on the implementation and monitoring of Supreme Court directions arising from the X-Press Pearl disaster, with the CEJ seeking greater accountability and information while the Attorney General’s Department maintains that its reporting obligations are confined to the judiciary.

The Department’s response does not provide a detailed account of the progress made towards implementing the five-judge Bench’s directives. The CEJ’s allegations of non-compliance and the Department’s assertion that work has continued therefore remain competing positions in the dispute.