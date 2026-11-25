Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has declared December 16 as her intended date to return from India to Bangladesh, prompting the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to reiterate that she will be arrested if she enters the country. Hasina, who faces a death sentence in Bangladesh, has asked Dhaka to arrange an aircraft from Delhi to bring her home on Victory Day, which commemorates the country’s independence in 1971.

In a statement, Hasina’s spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said she had travelled to India aboard a Bangladesh government aircraft on August 5, 2024, and was now asking the government to arrange her return by air. He argued that, having been sent into exile in circumstances he described as unconstitutional, the government had a responsibility to facilitate her return on December 16.

Dhaka rejected the request, making clear that Hasina’s proposed return would not prevent her arrest. Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs-1, said she could only be brought back in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. He stressed that a distinction had to be made between what Hasina wanted and what was practically possible.

Shama Obaed Islam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs-2, said the government would apply the same legal provisions to Hasina as to any other convicted fugitive living abroad. According to the state-run BSS news agency, she said Hasina would be arrested wherever she entered Bangladeshi territory.

Zahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser, said the question of Hasina’s return was primarily a matter for discussion between Dhaka and New Delhi, rather than with the former prime minister herself. He described Hasina as a convicted criminal residing in India with associates and said negotiations would concern whether and how she would be transferred to Bangladesh, regardless of the means of transport.

The announcement follows renewed efforts by Hasina to secure documents that would facilitate her return. On November 9, she reportedly sought a new Bangladeshi passport. Earlier this month, lawyers at the London-based Matrix Chambers wrote to Preeti Rahman, Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner to India, requesting a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) on their client’s behalf.

The lawyers said Hasina’s existing passport and NID had reportedly been revoked by the interim government and other authorities. Their letter requested that the applications be processed promptly, citing her Bangladeshi nationality and international human rights obligations.

However, Bangladesh High Commission spokesperson Md Saidur Rahman said the mission had not received a direct application from Hasina. He confirmed receiving an email from Matrix Chambers but questioned its authenticity, saying it contained neither an authorisation letter nor supporting documents establishing that the law firm was acting on her instructions. The email was forwarded to the Foreign Ministry for consideration.

Bangladeshi authorities subsequently said Hasina’s signature did not match the signature held in the government’s database.

Hasina has remained in India since her government collapsed following mass protests on August 5, 2024. Dhaka has sought her extradition, while the Indian government has confirmed that the request is under examination, describing it as a legal matter to be handled accordingly.

Her proposed December 16 return therefore faces two immediate obstacles: Dhaka’s stated intention to arrest her and the unresolved extradition process between Bangladesh and India.