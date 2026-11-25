Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has completed two days of testimony before London’s High Court by video link from Moscow in a divorce dispute in which his former wife, Natalia Potanina, is seeking £2.17 billion ($2.9 billion) from his estimated $29.7 billion fortune. The proceedings, which began on November 19, have become one of Britain’s most closely watched financial divorce cases, with implications for the ownership of major Russian corporate assets and the treatment of wealth accumulated during marriage.

Potanin, 65, is chairman of Norilsk Nickel, one of the world’s largest producers of palladium and a major supplier of refined nickel, and heads the investment conglomerate Interros. Forbes estimates his wealth at $29.7 billion, making him Russia’s second-richest individual and the world’s 74th richest. He was sanctioned by Britain and the United States in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The couple married in 1983 after meeting as students in Russia and have three children. Their marriage ended in a Russian divorce in 2014, but Potanina argues that the financial settlement reached there failed to recognise her contribution to the wealth accumulated during their 31-year marriage. Having lived in Britain since 2016 and subsequently acquired British citizenship, she has pursued a fresh claim through the English courts.

Her lawyers argue that she received only a small fraction of the family’s wealth and that Potanin has transferred assets beyond her reach. The claim is reportedly limited to 50 per cent of the value of his beneficial ownership in Norilsk Nickel shares, a portion of dividends received since 2014 and a luxury property in Russia. Her legal team says the requested sum represents approximately one-seventh of assets estimated at £14 billion.

Potanin disputes the claim, describing it as without merit and substantially exceeding what would be reasonable. His legal submissions place his annual income at £42 million and his personal wealth at approximately €6.2 billion, a valuation challenged by Potanina. His lawyers maintain that she received approximately $80 million through the Russian proceedings, a figure she disputes. Potanin had previously offered £25 million to settle the case, but his legal team withdrew the offer during the current proceedings.

A central issue is whether the value of Potanin’s business interests should be treated as marital wealth or as the product of his independent commercial activities after the separation. He argues that his fortune originated from business opportunities arising during Russia’s transition from the Soviet economic system in the 1990s. He also maintains that an understanding existed during the marriage to keep his business interests separate from the family’s domestic finances, an arrangement he described as a “Chinese Wall”.

Testifying through an interpreter on Tuesday, Potanin argued that the arrangement had protected the family’s property during the financial crises of 1998 and 2008. His lawyers further contend that any substantial award could require him to sell part of his approximately one-third beneficial interest in Norilsk Nickel, a transaction they say would attract opposition or scrutiny from both British and Russian authorities because of the company’s strategic importance.

Potanina’s legal team has portrayed the couple’s marriage as one characterised by exceptional luxury, including extensively staffed residences, private yachts, private aircraft and expensive international holidays. Her lawyers cited a reported £1.7 million payment for singer George Michael and his entourage to travel to Russia for a private one-hour performance in 2006. They argue that Potanin is now attempting to minimise the extent of the family’s wealth and lifestyle.

The proceedings have also exposed disagreements over the date of the couple’s separation. Potanin maintains that they separated in 2007, while Potanina says the relationship continued until 2013. The dispute has extended to conflicting accounts of their personal relationship during those years.

The trial is scheduled to conclude in early December before High Court judge Alistair MacDonald, with a written judgment expected subsequently. Its outcome could determine the extent to which a British court can award a former spouse a share of substantial corporate wealth accumulated through business interests in Russia, despite an earlier divorce and financial settlement in that country.