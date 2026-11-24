Social workers responsible for safeguarding vulnerable children and adults across the United Kingdom are facing a sustained pattern of physical violence, death threats, racist abuse and intimidation, according to an investigation by Observer UK. More than 5,600 incidents have been recorded since 2020, raising serious questions about the safety of frontline public service workers and the capacity of local authorities to protect those entrusted with some of the most difficult responsibilities in society.

The investigation, based on freedom of information requests submitted to every local authority in the UK, identified 5,655 recorded incidents between January 2020 and July 2026. The disclosures included more than 2,400 physical assaults and over 133 threats to kill. Social workers also reported threats involving the publication of their personal information online, a form of intimidation known as doxxing. The findings reveal a pattern of hostility extending beyond isolated confrontations, with professionals facing threats to their physical safety while carrying out statutory responsibilities involving child protection, family intervention and adult care.

The figures are drawn from responses provided by 83 councils, but they are unlikely to represent the full extent of the problem. Several local authorities acknowledged that they did not maintain specific records of violence and abuse against social workers, while others were unable or unwilling to disclose relevant information. The absence of consistent reporting makes it difficult to establish the actual national scale of the problem, suggesting that the published figures represent documented incidents rather than a comprehensive account of the risks facing the profession.

The geographical distribution of the recorded incidents illustrates the seriousness of the situation. More than 1,000 physical assaults against social workers were reported in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk alone. Glasgow recorded an estimated 198 incidents of violence and aggression, resulting in 60 referrals to police. In Northumberland, at least 16 threats to kill social workers were documented. These figures indicate that the problem is not confined to a particular locality or individual service, but is being reported across different parts of the country.

The human consequences are reflected in the experiences of frontline professionals. Rheana Yacoob, a Greater Manchester-based social worker with more than 20 years of experience, described the conditions facing the profession as desperate. She recounted an incident in which she visited a property to safeguard a severely neglected two-year-old child living in an environment affected by drugs, alcohol and domestic abuse. The conditions inside the home included faeces on the walls, while the child was searching for food.

During the intervention, the child’s father locked the door, subjected Yacoob to racist abuse and confronted her at close range. She feared that he might stab her. Recalling the encounter, she said: “I can still feel his heavy breathing on me.” The man also challenged her authority with a racist remark: “You think they are going to listen to you? You’re brown.”

Police subsequently attended the property and arrested the child’s father. However, Yacoob said she received little support following the incident. The student social worker who had accompanied her later left the profession. Her account raises concerns not only about the immediate dangers encountered during safeguarding operations but also about the consequences for recruitment and retention when inexperienced professionals are exposed to potentially traumatic situations without adequate support.

The British Association of Social Workers has also identified the normalisation of aggression as a serious problem. Professor Samantha Baron, its interim chief executive, said the pressures facing the profession were the greatest she had witnessed during four decades in the sector. In a new report by the association, 71 per cent of surveyed social workers said they had experienced abuse during the previous year, while almost half reported that the risks were increasing.

Baron said hostility had become so embedded in professional practice that it was almost built into everyday working conditions. She described the prospect of employees attending work each day knowing they faced a substantial possibility of assault as deeply distressing. Her assessment points to a wider institutional problem: violence is increasingly being treated as an occupational hazard rather than an exceptional incident requiring decisive intervention.

She linked the growing pressures to years of austerity, arguing that reduced resources have left social workers dealing with increasingly complex cases at much later stages of family crises. Interventions that might previously have involved individuals experiencing mental health difficulties or addiction now frequently involve several overlapping problems, including multiple addictions and the possible removal of children from their families. Such circumstances increase the potential for confrontation while placing additional demands on already stretched services.

Staff shortages have created another significant vulnerability. Frontline professionals have expressed particular concern about being sent alone into potentially hostile environments, even when there are identifiable risks. Some described a workplace culture in which aggressive behaviour is tolerated and protection from employers is inadequate. Others said they had stopped reporting threats because they believed their complaints would produce little or no action. More than two-thirds of those who approached their employers for support said they were disappointed with the response.

The consequences can extend well beyond the workplace. Sarah, a newly qualified social worker whose identity has been withheld, described receiving sustained threats from relatives of an elderly woman with dementia. One family member threatened to have her killed, telling her: “I’m going to get you done in – you’re dead.” The confrontation eventually escalated during court proceedings, when a relative threw a court bundle at her and had to be physically restrained.

Sarah required an escort to her car and spent weeks too frightened to leave her home. She subsequently experienced severe psychological distress, including suicidal thoughts. Although she has continued working, she now regularly advises colleagues against visiting certain properties alone. Her description of the profession as being at the bottom of the institutional hierarchy reflects concerns that workers’ safety is receiving insufficient attention.

Baron has called for assaults against social workers to be treated with the same seriousness as attacks on emergency service personnel, alongside greater government investment in the profession. She warned that the combination of excessive pressure, inadequate protection and deteriorating working conditions could deepen an existing retention crisis.

The government has acknowledged the seriousness of the findings. A spokesperson described the reported levels of violence, threats and abuse as completely unacceptable, while emphasising that local authorities and employers carry responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of social workers. The government said its employer standards establish duties to provide safe working environments, support staff undertaking lone visits to challenging locations and minimise exposure to violence.

However, the investigation by Observer UK raises a question that extends beyond the immediate circumstances of individual assaults: whether institutions responsible for protecting vulnerable people are adequately protecting the professionals expected to do so. The recorded incidents, alongside evidence of under-reporting, inadequate employer responses and growing psychological harm, suggest that the safety of social workers has become an increasingly urgent issue for the UK’s public welfare system.