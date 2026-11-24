Nearly nine months after the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran’s Islamic Republic, the regime remains in power, its military has demonstrated an ability to threaten regional security, and its control of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the vulnerability of global energy supplies. Yet survival has not translated into strategic victory. Tehran has achieved several of its central wartime objectives but remains unable to overcome the economic pressure imposed by Washington or compel the withdrawal of American forces from the region. Its leaders now face a more difficult question: how to turn military resilience into political and economic gains without provoking a response that could threaten the regime itself.

According to an assessment by the Soufan Center, Iran’s leadership has emerged from the conflict with a stronger position than many anticipated, particularly given the scale of the American-Israeli bombing campaign and the killing of senior political and military figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamene’i. The regime has nevertheless maintained its institutional structure and prevented the kind of internal collapse that some expected. Khamene’i was succeeded by his son Mojtaba, although the new Supreme Leader, selected in March, has not appeared publicly since his appointment. His absence has raised questions about his health and authority.

The surviving leadership has consolidated around President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqr Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and remaining Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders. Their cooperation has helped sustain the government despite sustained military pressure. A nationwide uprising in January had been among the factors influencing the decision by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch the campaign. However, no comparable anti-government movement has emerged during the war. Protests following a traffic accident that killed several residents in the western town of Abadan were contained by security forces, according to the assessment.

Iran’s regional counter-offensive has also produced consequences beyond what its leaders initially expected. Attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure in Arab Gulf states demonstrated Tehran’s capacity to influence international energy prices and impose economic costs well beyond its borders. Iranian drones and missiles have, at times, penetrated US-made defensive systems and inflicted damage on military installations across the Gulf. These facilities had formed the foundation of the American security presence in the region for decades.

The damage has potentially altered the future of that security arrangement. The Soufan Center assessment suggests that the affected bases are unlikely to be rebuilt to their previous scale, potentially compelling Washington to return to an earlier military posture in which forces operate from positions beyond the immediate Gulf region. Such a development would represent a significant strategic consequence of the conflict, even if it does not amount to an American withdrawal from the Middle East.

Tehran has also interpreted the outcome of the recent US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress, as a political rejection of Trump’s decision to attack Iran. Iranian officials anticipate that the next Congress, taking office in early January, will seek to end the American war effort. However, the assessment cautions that the legislative and constitutional obstacles to such an outcome may be greater than Iranian leaders recognise.

The immediate obstacle to Tehran’s ambitions is economic rather than military. A US naval blockade of Iranian ports has prevented the country from restoring its oil exports, while a naval protection mission has helped return oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to approximately 80 per cent of pre-war levels. Iran has consequently become the only Gulf state not exporting oil through the strategic waterway at anything approaching its previous level. This represents a reversal of the early stages of the conflict, when Tehran exercised substantial control over maritime traffic.

Trump has indicated that he is unlikely to resume major air attacks unless Iran provokes another confrontation. But there is little indication that Washington intends to withdraw its naval and air forces or lift the economic restrictions. American forces have also demonstrated that they can remain within striking distance of Iran without maintaining their previous forward-deployed presence in Arab Gulf states. Meanwhile, Iran has not inflicted sufficient casualties on US forces or successfully attacked American naval vessels in a way that would compel Washington to abandon the blockade.

The diplomatic impasse is becoming increasingly apparent. Trump continues to demand a permanent settlement and insists that Iran dismantle or suspend most of its nuclear programme operations. Ghalibaf, addressing parliament last week, warned that Tehran would not accept an indefinite state of neither war nor peace. He said Iran remained prepared for negotiations or renewed conflict, but that an agreement would require Washington to accept seven Iranian conditions centred on comprehensive sanctions relief and the withdrawal of American forces from areas surrounding Iran.

Pezeshkian has meanwhile urged his colleagues to pursue an end to the conflict, citing the economic hardship experienced by the population. On Thursday, he accused Washington of attempting to force Iran into submission through sanctions and the naval blockade. The statements reveal an increasingly difficult position for Tehran: diplomatic negotiations remain possible, but the conditions demanded by both governments appear far apart.

With negotiations failing to deliver immediate relief, Iran has intensified military pressure across the Gulf. Drone attacks have targeted American bases and radar installations in Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of US naval forces in the region, while Kuwait accommodates the largest concentration of American Army ground troops there. The attacks also carry political implications for both countries, particularly Bahrain, where sections of the Shia population reportedly sympathise with Tehran’s military campaign.

Commercial shipping has again become a central target. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre recorded 31 attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz in October and 19 in November as of Tuesday. Three additional oil tankers were struck on Saturday. Although US Central Command has said that most Iranian attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait were intercepted or caused limited additional damage, the renewed strikes demonstrate that Tehran is unwilling to allow Washington to present the conflict as effectively concluded.

Iran nevertheless appears to be calibrating its escalation, choosing targets that exert pressure without necessarily making a wider American response inevitable. That restraint could change. Maritime intelligence firm TankerTracker reported that Iran might be preparing to challenge the blockade by sending a convoy of loaded oil tankers through the Strait. Iran’s Fars News Agency subsequently reported that an Iranian tanker was preparing to depart for export, warning that American interference would prompt attacks against oil facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

More extreme possibilities are also being monitored. Reports have suggested that US intelligence agencies are examining whether Iran is expanding chemical and biological weapons capabilities or considering unconventional attacks against American targets. CNN reported that Iran might be contemplating the use of a so-called dirty bomb, which disperses radioactive material without producing a nuclear explosion, against US officials in Washington. These remain reported intelligence concerns, not established evidence of an Iranian operational decision.

The risks of such an escalation are substantial. A major unconventional attack against the United States, particularly one causing extensive casualties among its population or political leadership, could generate domestic support for a much larger military campaign against Iran. Tehran has so far calculated that American public opinion does not favour a ground invasion. A high-casualty attack on American soil could fundamentally alter that calculation.

Iran has demonstrated that it can survive a major military campaign, impose costs on regional states and disrupt an internationally significant shipping route. What it has not demonstrated is an effective means of converting those capabilities into sanctions relief, the removal of the American military presence or a settlement acceptable to its leadership. The Soufan Center’s assessment points to the central contradiction confronting Tehran: the military options available to it may increase pressure on Washington, but the more aggressively they are used, the greater the danger of triggering the retaliation that the regime has spent nine months trying to avoid.