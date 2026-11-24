by Our Correspondent in Colombo

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Russia on 15–16 December, during which he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to reliable sources within Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The forthcoming visit comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Colombo and Moscow, with both countries seeking to expand cooperation across several strategic and economic sectors. The discussions are expected to provide an opportunity to review existing bilateral relations and explore avenues for strengthening political, economic and technical cooperation.

The visit follows the 11th round of Sri Lanka–Russia Bilateral Political Consultations held in Colombo on 2 April 2026. During those discussions, the two sides identified energy, petroleum, coal, fertiliser, defence, technical cooperation, trade, investment, tourism and education as priority areas for further engagement. The situation concerning Sri Lankan former military personnel serving in the Russian armed forces was also raised.

The welfare of Sri Lankan nationals who travelled to Russia and subsequently became involved in the Russia–Ukraine war is likely to remain an important issue in Colombo’s engagement with Moscow. The Sri Lankan Government has been seeking Russian cooperation in addressing concerns surrounding former military personnel and other citizens affected by the conflict.

Economic relations are another important dimension of the visit. Sri Lanka has been exploring opportunities to expand trade and secure cooperation in energy-related sectors, particularly as the country continues to pursue economic diversification and strengthen its international partnerships.

The visit will also take place ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Russia in 2027. During the April bilateral consultations, the two countries agreed to mark the anniversary through a series of activities, including high-level exchanges.