Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, commerce, education and tourism, following talks between their foreign ministers in Colombo on 19 November 2026. The discussions culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Joint Consultative Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation, providing a new framework for advancing relations between the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism. The meeting focused on strengthening longstanding bilateral relations and identifying opportunities for closer collaboration.

Kobir thanked the Sri Lankan government for the invitation, noting that his visit represented a high-level engagement by a Bangladeshi official following 2024. He observed that both countries had faced economic challenges and emphasised the importance of closer cooperation to promote mutual prosperity.

The Bangladeshi minister also commended Sri Lanka’s Clean Sri Lanka and Prajashakthi programmes, initiated by the new government. He identified poverty alleviation as a shared priority, noting that Bangladesh had introduced a similar programme.

Herath reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s policy of working closely with regional partners for mutual benefit and sought Bangladesh’s support in expanding cooperation in trade, commerce, education and tourism. He also requested Kobir’s assistance in facilitating the participation of a Bangladeshi business delegation at the forthcoming Expo 2027. The State Minister agreed to extend his support.

Discussions also addressed pharmaceutical trade and market access. Kobir requested Sri Lanka to consider entering into a Government-to-Government agreement to procure medicines from Bangladeshi manufacturers. In response to the broader trade discussions, Herath invited Bangladesh to consider reviving the Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries, with the aim of further strengthening bilateral commerce.

The proposals reflect an effort by both governments to identify practical areas of economic cooperation, including business engagement, pharmaceutical procurement and trade arrangements.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations in 1972. Recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.

The signing of the MoU establishing the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Joint Consultative Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation followed the meeting. The agreement provides an institutional framework for continued engagement between the two governments as they seek to advance their shared interests and deepen regional partnerships.