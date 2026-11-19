On Monday, shortly before President Trump departed for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summits, his administration released a new rule to curb Chinese access to American chips. The rule targets “overseas data centers that remotely supply significant volumes of compute” to Chinese companies, and adds license requirements for chip exports to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil – countries that the US says “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.”

It’s a move designed to calm the public outcry that emerged from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset and the company’s sales of advanced chips to firms suspected of redirecting them to China, in violation of US law. Yet the rule is also calibrated: intended to tighten previously weak export controls on these chips without overly antagonizing China, with Trump in Shenzhen (the country’s third-largest city), to meet with President Xi Jinping tomorrow for bilateral talks and a trilateral sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That’s a delicate line to walk – cracking down on Chinese efforts to catch up to the US in the AI race, while continuing the warming relations that were on display during Xi’s visit to Washington in September. And it’s one that both Trump and the next American president will find hard to sustain.

To understand that dynamic, first a quick recap… After Trump’s trade war last year led to massive – and effective – Chinese retaliation, he backed down, and the two sides eased tensions with the Busan Truce and a flurry of summits. Then the Jensen Huang scandal emerged, with the public learning that he’d been romantically involved with a suspected Chinese spy and executive for the Singaporean firm Megaspeed – which had previously been investigated by the US government for smuggling chips to China, until Nvidia intervened.

Huang’s ensuing resignation shook the AI world dramatically, not just because Nvidia is one of the most important companies to the US AI boom but because the US advantage in chips has enabled its lead in the AI race as a whole. While China is ahead on the development of open-source models, the integration of AI into governance and industry, popular support for AI, and power generation, the US is ahead on capital and compute. Take away the latter, and suddenly the AI race is much closer.

Huang and Nvidia had long argued that the US was better off exporting its chips to China, so the country would get hooked on them, creating a dependency on the US. That take fails to hold up to scrutiny, considering that China is already hooked on US chips (hence the smuggling) and still investing considerable resources to develop its own chip industry.

But the Trump administration – eager to keep the AI boom going and continue improving relations with Beijing – was willing to ignore the China hawks in its ranks and resist toughening the export rules. Trump was even personally informed about Huang’s involvement with the alleged spy as far back as last fall; he chose not to act and invited the Nvidia CEO on his May trip to Beijing.

Once this all became public, Huang’s position and the lax export rules became untenable. Even as Trump continues to downplay the spygate controversy, the China hawks in his administration and the Democrats poised to take power in the House and Senate are now empowered to take a firmer line. Expect to see further export controls tacked onto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will likely come up for a vote next month, and Nvidia investigations in the next Congress. The chips debate will persist well into the final two years of the Trump presidency and into the 2028 presidential election.

So, Trump wants a warm grip-and-grin with Xi in Shenzhen tomorrow, but the Jensen Huang revelations and new rule will overshadow the meeting. On the substance, that might not make much of a difference since China already approaches these meetings looking “for them to be minimalist, completely scripted and producing zero outcomes,” as my buddy former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd recently told the Wall Street Journal. But if the Trump administration was hoping for any breakthroughs from Shenzhen, the goal now is to avoid a backslide in the relationship amid these new tensions.

That does not mean we’re heading for a new cold war over artificial intelligence. As Trump’s short-lived trade war demonstrated, that’s not likely because the United States and China are economically interdependent. In addition, the rest of the world largely isn’t picking one side or the other – with many countries more interested in hedging between the two, often siding with one on defense and the other on trade.

But it does mean that one of Trump’s biggest foreign policy accomplishments – stabilizing the relationship with China – is under strain. And that carries implications for the future of the AI race and the rest of the international community… as the most influential states in the G-Zero world find themselves at odds once again.