Sri Lanka has seven vacant ambassadorial and high commissioner positions in overseas diplomatic missions, including posts in several major countries, amid reported difficulties securing agreement on the Government’s nominees for key appointments.

The vacancies include the ambassadorships to the United States, China, Germany and Jordan, and the high commissions in Canada, Kenya and Seychelles. The situation has drawn attention to the Government’s handling of diplomatic appointments, particularly as disagreements have reportedly emerged over nominations to some of Sri Lanka’s most important overseas missions.

According to information reported on the vacancies, the post of Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States has remained unfilled since 8 August 2026. The High Commission in Seychelles has been without a high commissioner since 1 December 2024, while the corresponding vacancy in Kenya dates from 29 November 2024.

The High Commissioner’s position in Canada has been vacant since 6 July 2025. Among the ambassadorial positions, Jordan has had no appointed ambassador since 20 January 2026, Germany since 16 March 2026 and China since 1 May 2026.

The prolonged vacancies in several missions, particularly those dating back to 2024 and 2025, have brought the Government’s diplomatic appointment process under scrutiny. The report also refers to information concerning 31 officers belonging to the Sri Lanka Foreign Service, although it provides no further details about their positions or circumstances.

A particularly significant issue concerns the Government’s proposed ambassadorial nominations for the United States, Canada, China and Germany, where reported disagreements over the appointments have emerged. The most prominent case involves the proposed appointment of the current Secretary to the President as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the United States.

Reports indicate that the nomination has not received the required prior agreement, known as agrément, from the United States. Agrément is the formal acceptance sought from a receiving country before a proposed ambassador can be appointed. The reported absence of US agreement has therefore become a key issue surrounding the proposed Washington appointment.

The report does not provide further details about the reasons for the reported disagreement over the nomination or the status of the other three proposed appointments. It also does not identify the individuals nominated for the Canadian, Chinese and German positions or specify the nature of the difficulties encountered in securing agreement.

The vacancies have prompted criticism of the Government’s management of foreign relations, particularly given its stated commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka’s international relationships. The failure to fill senior diplomatic positions in major countries has been presented as a matter requiring an explanation from the administration.

The United States, China, Germany and Canada are among the countries specifically identified in connection with the reported difficulties over ambassadorial nominations. The absence of appointed heads of mission in these countries, alongside vacancies in Jordan, Kenya and Seychelles, forms the basis of concerns raised over the Government’s diplomatic representation abroad.

The report calls for the Government to clarify the effectiveness of its foreign policy and explain the circumstances surrounding the vacant positions and difficulties with the proposed appointments.