Across China, one of the world’s largest exercises in direct voting is now under way. Over the course of 2026 and 2027, more than one billion eligible voters are being called upon to elect over 2.6 million deputies to county and township people’s congresses. From the capital Beijing to the vast countryside, the elections are taking place on a scale rarely seen elsewhere, yet this part of China’s political system remains little understood abroad.

In late September, in Li’an Village near Wuxi in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, preparations for the elections took an unusual form. During a rural music festival at Yushan Farm, elected representatives served freshly ground coffee to local farmers and visitors. Among them was Lu Jinlian, a deputy to the township people’s congress, who sat with residents in what organisers called a ‘field living room‘ (田间会客厅), talking about the village’s development and encouraging people to register and prepare to vote.

The coffee was not served at a polling station, nor was it simply an election-time gesture. The formerly unused farm now brings together agricultural activities, music performances, and collective life in the village. Its transformation has also brought residents and their elected representatives together to address practical concerns, including access to the farm and unlit paths between fields. According to local reports, deputies followed up on these requests and helped secure improvements. Such exchanges are part of the regular work of Li’an’s representative liaison station, which holds these monthly activities, bringing discussions out of its office and into orchards, farms, and fields, amongst the people.

In Beijing, the same election process unfolded on a metropolitan scale. On 6 November, the capital set up 13,054 polling stationsto choose 4,898 district deputies and 11,137 township deputies. Voting took place in residential communities, workplaces, university campuses, and state institutions, including Zhongnanhai, where President Xi Jinping cast his ballot. A hundred-year-old resident of Dongcheng district, Luo Ling, voted from her wheelchair. At Tencent’s Beijing headquarters, food delivery workers joined company employees at a polling station inside the office building.

This system extends across a country with 503,000 administrative villages and 112,000 urban communities. At the end of 2020, county and township deputies made up 94.5 percent of the 2.62 million representatives serving at all five levels of people’s congresses. Village committees have their own elections and responsibilities, distinct from the people’s congresses. But the significance of representation goes beyond bringing local concerns to government officials. People’s congresses supervise government work, review budgets and development plans, and elect and supervise local officials. In principle, serving the people means not only responding to immediate needs, but representing their interests in decisions about the direction of economic and social development.

Formally established in September 1954, five years after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the people’s congress system now operates at five levels, with citizens directly electing deputies to county or urban district congresses and to township congresses, each serving a five-year term. The congresses of cities, provinces, and the National People’s Congress (NPC) are elected indirectly, by congresses one level below. This process will lead to a new national legislature in 2028. In the meantime, the Communist Party of China (CPC) is also preparing for its 21st National Congress in 2027, through a separate electoral process within the Party. Together, these institutions form part of the political organisation of China’s socialist state, although the Party and people’s congress systems have distinct but complementary functions.

Under China’s electoral law, citizens aged eighteen and above may vote and stand for election. The CPC and China’s eight other political parties, which operate within the political system under CPC leadership, may nominate candidates to people’s congresses, just as mass organizations and groups of ten or more voters acting together. Some rules govern this electoral system include the requirement that more than half of registered votes participate, a candidate must win more than half the votes, there must be more candidates than seats, and voting is by secret ballot. It is through these provisions that a process is established through which residents can nominate and elect those who will represent them in local institutions, rather than simply having representatives appointed from above.

In Beijing, the municipal election office reportedthat the vast majority of candidates were nominated by groups of ten or more voters — 85 percent of the 7,337 district-level candidates and 90.8 percent of the 16,683 township-level candidates —with the remainder recommended by political parties and mass organisations. Women made up 46.3 percent and 48.5 percent of the respective candidate lists. Before the vote, voter groups discussed preliminary candidates, after which election committees determined and published the final lists. Meetings were also organised for candidates to introduce themselves and respond to voters’ concerns. In Shijingshan district, four candidates met residents who asked about services for older people, property management, and children’s sports activities. This process of nomination, consultation, and selection reveals an aspect of mass participation that is unique to China’s political system and little-known outside of the country.

In Li’an, the conversations between deputies and residents began long before voting season. Lu Jinlian also runs a rural café, where she and deputy Qiang Tianyu gathered village representatives, farmers, and young people who had returned to their rural hometown to start businesses. Between 2012 and 2025, more than 13 million peopleacross China had returned to or moved into rural areas to start businesses, including growing numbers of young graduates and professionals.

In June, participants discussed how to connect farming with tourism and create new livelihoods in the countryside. Among five proposals emerging from these discussions was a cycling route linking local orchards, guesthouses, and attractions, with lighting to encourage visitors to stay longer. These were proposals, not completed projects, but they show the questions residents were bringing to their representatives, and formed part of a month of people’s congress activities across Yangjian township, involving over 500 people in dozens of events that gathered public suggestions. Through their participation in the people’s congresses, deputies have channels to bring these concerns into discussions of development plans, public spending, and government work, linking the everyday concerns of villagers to broader decisions about the future of the countryside.

When the festival arrived in September, deputies were drawing on those relationships to encourage electoral participation. During the October voter registration, Yangjian township divided its area into constituencies, posted notices, visited households, and contacted residents working away from home, often in other cities – a major question in a country where migration for work has reshaped the relationship between the countryside and urban centres. To reach people who could be easily missed by a notice on a village board takes mobilization and creativity, from phone calls and household visits to public discussions around a coffee table at the local festival.

The right to representation has itself changed during China’s socialist construction. Under the 1953 electoral law, each rural deputy to the national congress represented eight times as many people as an urban deputy. While the ratio decreased in subsequent decades, it was in 2010 when the law was amendedto allocate seats on the same population basis in urban and rural areas. The reform did not eliminate the inequalities between the countryside and the cities, but it marked an important step in the country’s ongoing efforts to overcome the historical divide, a central challenge of socialist construction.

The Chinese government understands elections, consultation, decision-making, and supervision as parts of ‘whole-process people’s democracy’. The CPC’s leadership is established in the Constitution, while people’s congress elections choose representatives to organs of state power rather than determining which party governs the country. Through the people’s congresses, deputies are expected to bring the concerns of their constituents into decisions about public resources and development, and to supervise the work of government. While the experiences from the village of Li’an to capital of Beijing offers glimpses of these processes, it cannot tell us how every competing demand is decided or which proposals ultimately receive funding.

Across China, more than a billion eligible voters are participating in elections that will determine who represents them in these institutions for the next five years. In Li’an, villagers are discussing how agricultural production can be developed, how young people can build livelihoods in the countryside, and how public investment can improve their community. These are questions that extend far beyond one village. They are part of China’s ongoing effort to transform the relationship between the people and the institutions of state power, and to determine who participates in shaping the country’s future.

Source:Globetrotter