Britain may have spent decades questioning its diminished influence in international affairs, but Russia and Iran continue to regard the country as a significant strategic adversary. Recent arrests and convictions involving individuals suspected of working for foreign intelligence services have exposed an increasingly complex contest between British security agencies and networks allegedly operating on behalf of Moscow and Tehran.

The scale of the Iranian threat was highlighted in October by Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence and security service. In his annual assessment of national security threats, McCallum warned that the Iranian authorities were attempting to silence opponents internationally, including within the United Kingdom. He said MI5 had been compelled to increase its efforts against Tehran during 2025 and had tracked at least 20 potentially lethal plots backed by the Iranian regime in a single year.

One of the latest cases resulted in the conviction of two Iranian nationals accused of conducting surveillance on journalists and lawyers on behalf of Tehran’s intelligence services. On Thursday, Woolwich Crown Court, a high-security court located in Belmarsh, found Mustafa Sepafand, 41, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The two men had been acting on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). When they were arrested, police seized substantial quantities of electronic data containing photographs of their intended targets, workplace addresses, the makes and colours of their vehicles and even the names of their pets. Investigators said the information had been used to identify and monitor individuals who could potentially be targeted.

The case also revealed the use of artificial intelligence in surveillance activities. According to British authorities, the two men used ChatGPT to obtain additional information about their intended victims from the material they had collected. Officials described it as the first time the application had emerged as a determining factor in a criminal operation investigated by British authorities.

Both men lived in west London and held temporary residence permits while their asylum applications were being considered. Sepafand had entered Britain concealed inside a lorry in 2026, while Manesh arrived in 2019 aboard a small boat that crossed the English Channel.

Their targets included Mojtaba Pourmoshen and Kambiz Husseini, journalists working for Iran International, a London-based television network known for its criticism of the Iranian government. A third target was Jonathan Turner, one of the founders of UK Lawyers for Israel, a legal organisation representing Israeli interests, who also works as a media producer.

The defendants argued that they had undertaken the activities because they feared retaliation from Iran. The court rejected that explanation, finding evidence that both expected financial rewards that ultimately never materialised. Sepafand had even offered to murder one of the intended targets in exchange for £150,000, equivalent to approximately €180,000.

Vicki Evans, the national co-ordinator of the British police’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit, said the case reflected a recurring pattern in foreign-directed operations. Suspects, she explained, were often persuaded to undertake activities for foreign states through promises of money and other rewards that were rarely delivered.

A recent British parliamentary report on Iranian threats identified dissidents, journalists, political opponents, Israelis, Jewish communities and government and university institutions among the recurring targets. It also warned that Iran had relied not only on state agencies, including the IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, but also on criminal organisations to conduct operations in Britain and elsewhere.

The Iranian threat has extended beyond surveillance and intimidation. This week, the United States Department of Justice announced charges against three Iranian nationals accused of attempting to attack American interests in the United States and Europe. The department alleged that the three had organised a terrorist sabotage operation against a British airbase, identifying them as responsible for the suspected incident at RAF Fairford in September.

According to the American authorities, one of the accused, who is being held in a New York prison, allegedly directed individuals based in Britain to carry out the attacks. The other two suspects are alleged to have issued instructions from Iranian territory.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has directly attributed the suspected operation to Iran. The incident prompted the Pentagon to order the withdrawal of its aircraft from the military installation. Seven people have been arrested by British authorities in connection with the suspected attack and subsequently released under restrictive bail conditions. Tehran has consistently denied involvement.

Russia presents a separate but equally significant security challenge. British officials believe Moscow is responsible for campaigns of disinformation, fabricated stories and cyber sabotage directed against the country, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Britain’s strong support for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government. Downing Street has imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals and organisations it accuses of carrying out a campaign of hybrid warfare directed by President Vladimir Putin.

Blaise Metreweli, the first woman to lead MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service, warned a year ago that Russian efforts to destabilise other countries were systematic rather than incidental. “The export of chaos is not an accident, but the pattern with which Russia approaches the international arena, and we must be prepared for this to continue until we force [Vladimir] Putin to change his calculations,” she said.

The concerns were reinforced by the arrest on Tuesday of a 41-year-old American soldier suspected of spying for Russia. British counter-terrorism police detained the serviceman in Gloucester following a joint operation involving British police, the United States Army and the FBI.

The suspect was stationed at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, a military installation serving as the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, established in 1992. According to the American broadcaster ABC, the individual is believed to be Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Tyner, an Afghanistan war veteran who has held senior military positions for more than two decades.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency would not tolerate individuals violating their oath of allegiance to the United States or placing national security and allied partners at risk. He also thanked British counter-terrorism police, MI5 and the counter-intelligence units of the US Department of Defence and Army for their cooperation.

The arrests have taken place despite recent tensions between Washington and London, particularly following the British government’s refusal to participate directly in attacks against Iran. Nevertheless, Moscow and Tehran continue to view Britain as a central component of the Western alliance supporting Ukraine and opposing Russian interests, as well as a close partner of the United States, which Iran’s ruling clerics routinely describe as the “Great Satan”.