For more than a decade, the most recognisable technology executives have relied on distinctive clothing to establish a public identity. Steve Jobs had his black Issey Miyake turtleneck, while Mark Zuckerberg became associated with plain grey cotton T-shirts. Jensen Huang, the founder of Nvidia, chose something considerably more expensive: black leather jackets, some reportedly worth thousands of dollars, which became as closely associated with his public image as the company’s dominance in artificial intelligence hardware.

Now, the jackets are attracting attention for reasons beyond fashion. Allegations of repeated infidelity involving Huang, including a particularly controversial alleged relationship with a Chinese spy, have prompted criticism from sections of his fan base and renewed scrutiny of the image he cultivated. The controversy has also turned his signature clothing into a subject of commentary about masculinity, wealth, celebrity and the carefully managed identities of technology billionaires.

Writing in The Cut, fashion journalist Emma Childs suggested that Huang’s leather jackets had offered clues about his personality long before the allegations emerged. In a deliberately provocative column, she argued that a $9,000 biker jacket was hardly the clothing of a man whose public image revolved around domestic stability and family life. “It’s more the jacket of a man going through a midlife crisis, with an active Raya profile and a Harley in the garage,” she wrote, adding that she would have regarded Huang as someone likely to meet a lover for a lunchtime glass of wine.

Michael Smith, co-host of the fashion podcast Pair of Kings, offered a different interpretation of the jackets, focusing on their physical condition. He argued that an expensive leather garment should acquire creases and adapt to its owner’s body through regular use. Huang’s jackets, he observed, appeared unusually stiff and largely free of signs of wear. “Having an expensive jacket doesn’t mean you’re a serial cheater,” Smith said. “However, what is a clear indicator of infidelity is that the jacket is stiff as a board, barely has any creases and shows absolutely no sign of having been worn enough to mould to the body.” He turned the observation into a broader joke about commitment, suggesting that anyone unable to commit to a $5,000 leather jacket might also struggle with personal relationships.

The jackets in question are associated with Tom Ford, and their value has extended well beyond their original retail prices. One of Huang’s jackets reportedly sold at a Sotheby’s auction for almost $1 million. The auction house described the garment, known as the Jensen Jacket, as more than an item of clothing: “It is the uniform of a pioneer, a symbol of his leadership style, embodying authenticity, ingenuity, perseverance, courage and joy.” It characterised the jacket as an emblem of Huang’s position at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Huang has previously said that his wife and daughter buy the jackets for him, a detail that became part of his public persona. In 2024, Guillermo Arenas wrote in ICON that while Jobs had the iPhone and Elon Musk had Tesla vehicles as recognisable extensions of their identities, Huang needed another object to represent his position in the technology industry. He ultimately achieved that through his appearance, particularly the leather jacket.

But the controversy has complicated the relationship between Huang and the cultural identity associated with his clothing. Writing in The New York Times, Anand Giridharadas accused the Nvidia founder of betraying the community of leather-jacket enthusiasts. He criticised the image of a billionaire adopting rebellious clothing while seemingly treating the garments as interchangeable accessories. Huang’s claim that his wife and daughter selected his jackets was particularly irritating to enthusiasts who attach personal significance to clothing acquired and worn over time.

The broader meaning of the leather jacket has also become a subject of debate among fashion and cultural commentators. Carolyn Mair, a behavioural psychologist who spoke to the American website Salon, argued that technology billionaires deliberately reject the conventional dress codes of wealthy elites, which traditionally favour understated luxury. Their refusal to follow established conventions, she suggested, reflects their ability to operate beyond ordinary social expectations. In that sense, dressing differently becomes a subtle demonstration of status rather than an expression of genuine rebellion.

Richard Thompson Ford, author of Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History and a professor at Stanford Law School, offered a similar interpretation in an article by Vanessa Friedman, fashion director of The New York Times. Huang’s leather jacket, he argued, communicates a rejection of fashion’s traditional conventions while simultaneously exploiting fashion’s power. Its cultural associations extend from Marlon Brando in The Wild One and James Dean to the Beatniks, the Beatles, Elvis Presley and David Bowie’s Berlin period. It is an unlikely uniform for a technology executive, and precisely because of that, it attracts attention.

For Álvaro Fernández-Espina, editor and stylist at ICON, the jacket represents a particularly revealing contradiction in the modern technology industry. “They appropriate the aesthetics of rebellion to certify that they have already won,” he explained. The garment functions as a modern form of armour, combining corporate authority with the appearance of a rebellious outsider. Where the traditional business suit once signalled acceptance of established rules, the leather jacket suggests that its wearer is powerful enough to disregard them.

This approach reflects a wider transformation in executive image-making. Vanessa Friedman has observed that figures such as Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Huang understand that a company’s ability to enter popular culture can depend partly on the public identity of its leader. Zuckerberg has even exchanged jackets with Huang and described him as “the Taylor Swift of AI”. Their distinctive appearances help turn individual executives into recognisable representatives of entire technological movements.

Eugene Rabkin, author of Torn: Fashion and Postmodernism, writing in the Financial Times, argues that leather offers qualities conventional business clothing cannot provide. It suggests action rather than administration, requires little maintenance and develops character through age and use. For technology executives expected to function simultaneously as business leaders, visionaries and brand ambassadors, it provides a combination of authority and youthful rebellion. Rabkin describes the phenomenon as an uneasy convergence of economic capital and cultural prestige, in which extraordinarily wealthy middle-aged executives cultivate the appearance of permanent youth.

The contradiction has not escaped critics. In his essay Why Johnny Can’t Dissent, cultural critic Thomas Frank lamented that business leaders increasingly imagine themselves as rebels while genuine rebellion adopts the language of corporate ideology. Rabkin argues that Silicon Valley executives have turned nonconformity into a deliberate leadership strategy. Fernández-Espina describes Huang’s collection of Tom Ford jackets, reportedly costing around $8,000 each, as an intensified version of quiet luxury: “It’s a way of saying: I’m so valuable that I can go up and present a trillion-dollar chip wearing a leather jacket.”

The artificial intelligence connection has even entered the fashion story itself. A photograph of Huang wearing a vintage studded leather jacket attributed to Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane recently circulated widely on social media before José Criales-Unzueta revealed in Vanity Fair that the image had been generated using artificial intelligence.

The final irony is that the jacket has become so closely associated with Huang that any discussion of his public image now seems incomplete without it. Following reports of his departure as Nvidia chief executive, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that Apple chief executive Tim Cook should replace him, describing one technology leader succeeding another as a legendary transition, although Trump subsequently indicated that he would not object to Huang returning. Fashion journalist Natasha Lee offered a different suggestion for whoever might occupy the position: a knitted cardigan. “Nobody has ever been caught out because of a cardigan,” she remarked.