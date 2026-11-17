The Government of the Republic of Korea has appointed Ms Kim Youn-Jung as its Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sri Lanka, with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Kim, who will be based in Colombo, presented her credentials to President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on 17 November 2026 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The appointment, made with the agreement of the Sri Lankan Government, formally establishes Kim as the Republic of Korea’s new diplomatic representative to Sri Lanka.