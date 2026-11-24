I have proofread and reworked the article into continuous, publication-ready paragraphs, removing all internal subheadings, bullet points and the table. I have retained the author’s central argument, the distinction between allegations and established judicial findings, the named cases and the cited sources. I have also strengthened transitions, corrected grammatical inconsistencies and refined the language into formal British English without changing the underlying position.

By Filza Asim

In October 2018, Nishant Agarwal, a young engineer employed by the company that manufactures India’s BrahMos cruise missile, was arrested and presented to the country as a Pakistani spy. Headlines described fake Facebook profiles operated from Islamabad, honeytraps and missile secrets allegedly being channelled to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In 2024, a trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment. In December 2025, however, the Bombay High Court quashed his espionage and cyber-terrorism convictions, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish that he had wilfully communicated information to benefit a foreign power. Agarwal was released on the same day.

Seven years after his arrest, a familiar narrative is being revived. On 23 November, Firstpost Vantage broadcast a segment under the headline “Pakistan ISI’s Honeytrap War on India”, bringing together two substantially different developments: an unconfirmed report that suspected Pakistani operatives had entered WhatsApp groups used by Indian security personnel, and a pending criminal case involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander accused of sharing sensitive information with a woman he had met online.

Espionage is real, and digitally facilitated honeytraps constitute a genuine security threat to military institutions, including those in Pakistan. That is not the issue in question. The more consequential concern is what happens when national-security journalism abandons the distinction between suspicion and proof, turning an ongoing investigation into an established narrative. The Agarwal case offers an important warning about the consequences of that approach, not only for individuals accused of espionage but also for the credibility of the institutions and media organisations reporting such allegations.

The two developments reported in November 2026 rest on markedly different evidential foundations and must be assessed separately. On 23 November, several Indian media outlets reported that suspected Pakistan-based operatives had entered private WhatsApp groups used by personnel from India’s central armed police forces, defence services and civilian departments. Republic World reported that between 13 and 14 groups had been affected, a figure also carried by NewsBytes, citing the Press Trust of India. The reports attributed their information to unnamed officials or intelligence inputs. No minister or ministry spokesperson publicly confirmed the allegations on the record. The individuals involved were described as suspected operatives using spoofed Indian telephone numbers, while security agencies were reportedly examining whether any sensitive information had been accessed or compromised. What had been established at that stage, therefore, was the existence of an advisory and an investigation into possible security breaches. Suspected access to a group chat does not, by itself, establish that a breach occurred, that classified information was obtained or that Pakistan’s intelligence service operated the accounts.

The case involving the IAF wing commander is more substantial and potentially more serious. The officer was arrested on 30 May under the Official Secrets Act following several months of surveillance by Air Force intelligence. Delhi Police subsequently filed a chargesheet on 30 July. According to the chargesheet, as reported by The Indian Express and other publications, the officer exchanged more than 3,000 messages with a suspected Pakistani operative, allegedly shared pages from a document described as a “secret war plan” in exchange for explicit photographs, and installed spyware on devices used by subordinate personnel. These are grave allegations with significant implications for military security. However, they remain allegations in a case awaiting judicial determination. The officer has not been publicly identified, and his defence has yet to be heard. Outlook explicitly acknowledged that the claims had not been tested in court. That qualification is essential, particularly when reporting allegations involving national security and potential criminal liability. An arrest, a police allegation and a judicial finding are three distinct stages of a legal process. The Agarwal case demonstrates why collapsing those distinctions can have serious consequences.

For seven years, Nishant Agarwal was among India’s most prominent alleged espionage cases. The prosecution’s account, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, was that he had transmitted sensitive information concerning the BrahMos missile programme to Pakistan’s ISI through fabricated Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. These allegedly included accounts operating under the names “Neha Sharma” and “Pooja Ranjan”, which investigators claimed were being managed from Islamabad. Forensic examinations reportedly identified data-stealing malware on his electronic devices. In 2024, a trial court in Nagpur convicted Agarwal under the Official Secrets Act and the cyber-terrorism provisions of India’s Information Technology Act, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench, comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Pravin Patil, reached a substantially different conclusion when examining the evidence on appeal. The judges found that investigators had produced no conversations between Agarwal and the purported “Neha Sharma” or “Pooja Ranjan” accounts. His communications with a LinkedIn account identified as “Sejal Kapoor” concerned employment opportunities in the United Kingdom. The malware discovered on his devices was linked by the court to a job interview rather than an attempt to transfer classified information. The prosecution had also failed to examine Agarwal’s superior, while the possibility that the relevant files had been provided to him for training purposes could not be excluded. Most importantly, the judges concluded that the prosecution had failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Agarwal had wilfully communicated the material for the benefit of a foreign power.

The court consequently set aside the espionage and cyber-terrorism convictions, upholding only a charge relating to his failure to exercise reasonable care in safeguarding official documents stored on his personal laptop. Having already spent years in custody, Agarwal was released following the judgment. This does not establish that Pakistan has never attempted to recruit Indian defence personnel or obtain sensitive military information. It establishes something narrower but equally important: the evidence presented against one individual did not substantiate the central espionage allegations that had dominated the public narrative surrounding his arrest. By the time the judicial findings emerged, however, the public verdict had effectively been delivered. Agarwal’s family subsequently described the experience as seven years of hell.

His case is not an isolated example of espionage allegations attracting extensive publicity before judicial scrutiny. During 2026, Indian authorities announced several investigations involving alleged Pakistani intelligence networks. In October, Andhra Pradesh’s Counter Intelligence Cell announced Operation Firewall 2026, an investigation reportedly extending across ten states and territories. Two men, a civilian driver and a naval employee, were arrested, while 18 people, including 13 naval personnel, were questioned. Police alleged that fabricated online profiles posing as a shipyard employee and a psychologist had been used to seek information about ship and submarine movements. The two arrested men remained in judicial custody, but the allegations had not been tested at trial.

In November, police in Rajasthan and Punjab reported that Pakistan-based handlers were increasingly targeting divorced and unemployed Indian women for recruitment. The allegations followed the arrest of two women charged under India’s anti-terrorism legislation, with the cases having reached the chargesheet stage. The IAF wing commander investigation, meanwhile, remained pending following the officer’s arrest in May. Each investigation may ultimately establish credible evidence of espionage. Equally, the allegations may not withstand judicial examination. What they share is that much of the public narrative has emerged through police announcements, official briefings and anonymous sources before the courts have had an opportunity to assess the evidence.

A review of the reporting reveals a recurring pattern. In the Agarwal case, the original allegations were advanced by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and the prosecution, but the High Court subsequently found insufficient evidence to establish wilful espionage. In the IAF case, the claims about the exchange of military information for explicit photographs originated in a police chargesheet and reporting based on police and defence sources; the trial remains pending. The WhatsApp allegations originated in unnamed official sources and intelligence inputs, with agencies still examining whether information had been compromised. In Operation Firewall, the claim that a cross-border espionage network had been neutralised came through an Andhra Pradesh police announcement carried by ANI, while the established developments at that point were two arrests and the commencement of judicial proceedings. These distinctions are frequently obscured when headlines present the language of an investigation as the language of an established finding.

Three problems are particularly evident. First, anonymous sources are often made to carry the weight of consequential national-security claims. In the WhatsApp case, the reported infiltration rested on unnamed officials and intelligence inputs, leaving readers unable to assess the sources’ proximity to the investigation, reliability or possible motivations. Confidential sourcing is sometimes indispensable in intelligence reporting, but anonymity does not remove the journalist’s responsibility to establish the credibility of the information.

Second, syndication can give a single official claim the appearance of independent confirmation. A police statement or wire-service report may be reproduced across numerous publications with little additional verification. The Operation Firewall coverage illustrates the problem: Devdiscourse explicitly acknowledged that it had not edited the ANI report it reproduced. When the same allegation appears repeatedly across different platforms, readers may interpret its circulation as corroboration, even when every version originates from the same initial source.

Third, the publicity surrounding arrests and initial allegations rarely matches the attention given to subsequent judicial findings. Agarwal’s arrest and life sentence received extensive national coverage, while the High Court’s conclusion that the prosecution had failed to establish espionage attracted considerably less attention. The disparity matters because public reputations are often shaped by the first account of an alleged crime. A later acquittal or the setting aside of a conviction cannot necessarily reverse the damage caused by years of public suspicion.

The repeated emphasis on the term “honeytrap” introduces another dimension to this reporting. The expression places a woman at the centre of the narrative: a fabricated online identity, an attractive photograph, an intimate conversation or an apparent romantic relationship. The individual accused of possessing sensitive information is portrayed primarily as a victim of seduction, while the foreign intelligence service becomes the principal architect of the operation. This is a compelling narrative, but it can divert attention from institutional weaknesses that deserve equal, if not greater, scrutiny.

In the IAF investigation, for example, police have alleged that an individual officer had access to sensitive material concerning war plans, drone trials and deployment locations, and was able to communicate information through a personal telephone. They have also alleged that spyware was installed on devices used by five subordinates. These claims raise questions about access controls, the monitoring of official information and the safeguards governing the use of personal devices. Similarly, the reported WhatsApp infiltration raises questions about why security personnel were discussing work-related matters in unofficial consumer messaging groups and whether the identities of group members had been adequately verified. These are institutional security concerns that cannot be adequately addressed simply by identifying an alleged foreign handler.

The Indian Air Force deserves recognition for identifying and investigating its officer. Its spokesperson said that he had been under active surveillance for several months before his arrest. Nevertheless, the public discussion has concentrated heavily on the alleged woman behind the online identity, rather than on the security arrangements that may have allowed sensitive information to become accessible through personal devices and unofficial communication channels. An individual entrusted with classified material has a responsibility to protect it. Equally, an institution has a responsibility to ensure that an individual’s misconduct, vulnerability or poor judgement cannot expose sensitive information to unauthorised access. The honeytrap narrative risks keeping public attention on the alleged seductress while leaving those institutional questions insufficiently examined.

There is also a broader strategic cost to careless attribution. India’s national-security debate increasingly treats information as an arena in which perceptions and credibility are contested alongside military and territorial interests. In that environment, the credibility of official claims and the journalism that amplifies them becomes a strategic asset. Every espionage allegation that subsequently collapses under judicial scrutiny makes the next allegation easier to question, including those supported by substantial evidence. A carefully documented security breach, supported by verifiable material and tested through judicial proceedings, carries considerably greater international weight than a succession of sensational headlines built around anonymous claims of an ISI-directed honeytrap operation.

The same standards should apply to Pakistan. Islamabad should neither respond to every Indian allegation with an automatic counter-accusation nor dismiss legitimate security concerns without examination. Digital honeytraps, fabricated identities and recruitment through online relationships are not threats exclusive to India; they are relevant to the security of Pakistan’s own military and intelligence institutions. A credible response requires specific rebuttals supported by evidence where allegations are inaccurate, a clear separation between criminal investigations and political messaging, and sustained investment in cyber hygiene, personnel vetting and access controls. Both countries should also avoid premature denials or assertions that cannot subsequently be substantiated.

There are, ultimately, four distinct stages in the reporting of an espionage case: what intelligence agencies suspect, what investigators allege, what journalists report and what courts establish. In coverage of alleged Pakistani espionage in India, these categories are too often compressed into a single narrative, with suspicion presented as fact and an arrest treated as confirmation of guilt. The Nishant Agarwal case demonstrates the human and institutional consequences of that confusion. The IAF wing commander may ultimately be convicted, and the reported WhatsApp groups may indeed have been compromised. But neither possibility can substitute for evidence, and neither should be presented as an established conclusion before the relevant investigations and judicial proceedings have run their course.

Espionage deserves serious journalism precisely because the consequences of genuine security breaches can be severe. National security, however, cannot become a licence for careless attribution or the premature presentation of allegations as established facts. An intelligence assessment is not a police finding, an arrest is not a conviction, and a headline is not evidence. If India expects the international community to scrutinise the security claims made by its adversaries, it must apply the same evidential standards to its own. The credibility of a national-security narrative is not established by how forcefully it is presented, but by whether it survives independent scrutiny.