Pope Leo XIV has yet to establish a clear strategy for addressing sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, with investigations continuing to stall and victims reporting a lack of transparency, according to an investigation by EL PAÍS and British journalist Gareth Gore.

Gore, author of an investigative book on Opus Dei, says he handed Leo a dossier last March detailing allegations of abuse of power, spiritual abuse and sexual abuse within the Catholic organisation. The pope reportedly told him he would keep the documents in his room because they might disappear if given to people around him, adding that Opus Dei had considerable influence within the Vatican.

Eight months later, Gore says, there has been no meaningful follow-up to his offer to connect the pontiff with former members and leaders who could provide first-hand accounts. He believes Leo genuinely wants to address the allegations but is surrounded by people reluctant to confront them. Opus Dei declined to comment on Gore’s account.

The unresolved future of Opus Dei is among the institutional challenges inherited from Pope Francis, who restricted the organisation’s authority and ordered it to revise its statutes. The process remained unfinished at his death, and although Opus Dei submitted a proposal in 2025, Leo has yet to decide on it. A separate dispute over control of the Torreciudad shrine in Spain has further complicated relations.

The wider abuse crisis has also received little visible attention from the new pontiff. EL PAÍS says it handed Leo a USB drive last June containing documentation on allegations in the Spanish Catholic Church, including more than 800 testimonies, reports on cases in Latin America and a list of senior Spanish church figures accused of covering up abuse. The newspaper says it has received no response to material submitted to the Vatican over five years.

There have been no significant changes to church laws, institutional structures or investigative procedures under Leo. One notable exception is the Vatican investigation into abuse within the Peruvian Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana, dissolved by Francis in 2025. Leo, who had played a role in addressing the organisation’s abuses while serving as a bishop in Peru, appointed Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu as special commissioner.

Victims elsewhere continue to face prolonged investigations and limited access to information. In Spain, a former seminarian has reportedly waited 17 years for a response to an abuse complaint filed in 2009. Gore has also criticised the pope’s meetings with victims during overseas visits, arguing that local church authorities select participants in ways that prevent challenging questions and public scrutiny.

A case involving the Augustinian order, to which Leo belongs, has raised further questions. A woman identified as Alicia alleges that she was sexually abused by a priest at an Augustinian-run school in Madrid and that the order concealed the allegations for years. Although she testified to the order in May, she says she has received no confirmation that her complaint was forwarded to the Vatican.

In correspondence, a church official told her that the internal investigation had been completed and that the case had passed through several levels of the order, but he could not say when it would reach the Vatican. He also advised her to move on and rebuild her life.

For Gore, the pope must move beyond expressions of sympathy and use his authority to compel cooperation and independent investigations. So far, however, the institutional response has offered victims little indication that the Church is prepared to do so.

Strengthen the report’s attribution and balanceClarify allegations versus established findings