One-third of Britons under the age of 25 have never had sexual intercourse, while the frequency of sexual activity across the population has fallen by approximately half since 1990, according to a major national study published in The Lancet. The fourth National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), based on research involving thousands of people across Britain, identifies a substantial generational shift in intimate relationships, with younger adults experiencing the sharpest decline in sexual activity.

The findings show that 38 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men under 25 have never had intercourse, producing an average of 33 per cent. In the early 1990s, the corresponding proportion was approximately 19 per cent. Adults under 45 now report having sex an average of twice a month, compared with approximately once a week a generation ago. Among younger people, the frequency has fallen below once a month.

The research draws on interviews and online surveys conducted between September 2022 and January 2024, with around 6,700 randomly selected participants aged 16 to 59. Previous Natsal surveys were conducted in 1990, 2000 and 2010. Although 77 per cent of respondents remained sexually active and reported an average of five lifetime partners, the overall frequency of sexual encounters had declined considerably.

Researchers attribute the changes to a combination of economic, social and technological developments rather than a single cause. More young adults are living with their parents, while rising living costs, mental health difficulties, reduced participation in nightlife and increased time spent online may be limiting opportunities for relationships and intimacy.

Soazig Clifton, Natsal’s academic director, said digital technology could be changing patterns of social interaction, while housing pressures and broader economic conditions might also be contributing. She emphasised that several factors were likely operating simultaneously.

The scale of changing living arrangements is reflected in separate research by University College London, which found that 68 per cent of 23-year-olds were living with their parents, approximately three times the proportion recorded a decade earlier. Lower alcohol consumption, expensive nights out and the growth of home-based entertainment have also been associated with declining participation in traditional social activities.

The survey additionally identified substantial changes in online sexual behaviour. Approximately 81 per cent of men and 37 per cent of women reported watching pornography during the previous year. Among those under 25, the proportions increased to nine in ten young men and half of young women. Around half of younger respondents had sent or received sexual images, compared with approximately one-quarter of older age groups. Researchers cautioned, however, that pornography consumption did not necessarily indicate a replacement of physical relationships with online activity.

The findings also reveal changing attitudes towards parenthood. The proportion of women saying they definitely do not want children has increased from eight per cent to 17 per cent over the past decade. Among women aged 25 to 34, the proportion rose fourfold, from four per cent to 17 per cent. Meanwhile, the percentage of women aged 16 to 44 without children who remain uncertain about having them increased from 29 per cent to 36 per cent.

Kaye Wellings, professor of sexual and reproductive health research at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, cautioned against assuming that declining sexual frequency directly explains increasing childlessness. Researchers say economic insecurity, housing and childcare costs, climate concerns and changing personal priorities require further investigation.

The study also recorded increased reporting of same-sex experiences and attraction. Among people under 45, the proportion of women reporting a same-sex partner during their lifetime doubled from seven per cent to 14 per cent over a decade. Among men, it increased from four per cent to 12 per cent. However, researchers acknowledged that greater participation by lesbian, gay and bisexual respondents may have contributed to the recorded increase.

Another significant finding concerns contraception. The proportion of young women using hormonal contraceptives fell from 65 per cent to 50 per cent over the past decade, largely because fewer were taking the contraceptive pill. One in five women reported not using effective contraception. Of pregnancies during the previous year, 12 per cent were unplanned and 30 per cent involved mixed feelings about becoming pregnant.

Dr Neha Pathak, a clinical research fellow in sexual and reproductive health, described the decline in hormonal contraception as particularly substantial. Researchers said concerns about potential physical and mental health effects, fertility and libido could be contributing to reduced use, while warning that inadequate contraception could increase reproductive health risks.

The findings provide a broad picture of changing British social and intimate life, extending beyond declining sexual activity to questions of family formation, reproductive choices and evolving attitudes towards relationships. Researchers say further investigation will be necessary to establish the underlying causes and their implications for future health and social policy.