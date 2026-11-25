The Trump administration is preparing a new round of tariffs targeting China, the European Union and 14 other economies accused of supporting domestic manufacturers through industrial subsidies that encourage excessive production and undermine American industries, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The proposed measures represent a renewed effort by Washington to restore the trade barriers established by President Donald Trump, following a Supreme Court ruling that overturned the legal authority underpinning much of his earlier tariff programme.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of an investigation conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 this week, according to several US media reports. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has spent several months examining whether 16 jurisdictions maintain policies that encourage surplus manufacturing, potentially depressing international prices and placing American producers at a competitive disadvantage.

The investigation was initiated last March after the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad tariffs on imports. The court determined that the legislation did not authorise the president to introduce the sweeping trade duties, marking a major legal setback for the administration’s efforts to restructure US trade relations through emergency executive powers.

Following the ruling, the USTR opened two separate investigations under Section 301. One examines approximately 60 jurisdictions, covering around 100 countries, over alleged violations of regulations prohibiting imports produced through forced labour. The second focuses on 16 jurisdictions accused of maintaining industrial policies that promote excess production. The latter investigation is expected to provide the basis for the forthcoming tariff measures.

The proposed duties would supplement tariffs approved in July, which affected nearly 100 countries, including European Union members, over alleged violations of US forced-labour import regulations. Those measures are also facing legal challenges.

Although the administration has not disclosed the precise rates of the forthcoming tariffs, they are expected to follow the country-specific approach adopted in previous trade measures rather than impose a uniform rate across all affected economies. Bloomberg has reported that the new duties will remain within the limits established by existing trade agreements.

Economies that have negotiated trade arrangements with Washington, including Japan and the European Union, are expected to receive preferential treatment to ensure that the additional duties remain compatible with those agreements. Their tariffs are therefore anticipated to be 15 per cent or lower, while countries without comparable arrangements could face higher rates.

China is expected to encounter particularly stringent measures. The Trump administration has argued that Chinese industrial subsidies are extensive and contribute significantly to global manufacturing overcapacity, creating unfair competitive conditions for foreign producers. Higher tariffs on Chinese goods would also address criticism that Washington has adopted an insufficiently tough approach towards Beijing.

The proposed measures come amid continuing debate over the administration’s handling of US-China economic relations, including criticism surrounding the White House’s approach to Nvidia and its chief executive, Jensen Huang.

The new tariff initiative illustrates Washington’s continued reliance on trade restrictions to protect domestic manufacturing and challenge industrial policies abroad. However, its implementation will depend on the findings of the Section 301 investigation, the terms of existing trade agreements and the outcome of potential legal challenges.