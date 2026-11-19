Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, with Tokyo raising concerns over the detention of a Japanese national in Russia and the protection of Japanese companies operating in the country.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed the meeting at a news conference on Thursday, saying Takaichi had addressed both issues during her discussions with Putin. The meeting took place following a welcome dinner for leaders attending the APEC summit, which is being held in China.

According to Kihara, the two leaders agreed to maintain communication through discussions at various levels. He did not disclose further details of their exchange or indicate whether Putin had offered specific assurances on the issues raised by the Japanese prime minister.

Japan would continue to respond to developments in accordance with its national interests, Kihara said, signalling that Tokyo intended to maintain its position on the outstanding concerns. “We will continue to respond appropriately based on what is in our national interest,” he told reporters.

The meeting comes amid deteriorating relations between Tokyo and Moscow, with the detention of a Japanese journalist emerging as a significant diplomatic concern. In October, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on his Russian counterpart to secure the journalist’s release. Moscow has said the individual was detained on suspicion of espionage, an allegation that has added to tensions between the two governments.

The dispute has coincided with growing uncertainty surrounding Japanese commercial interests in Russia. Earlier in November, Japan Tobacco Inc. announced that all entities belonging to its JT Group operations in Russia had been placed under temporary administration.

The development raised concerns over the company’s earnings from Russia, which it has identified as one of its most profitable overseas markets. The measure also brought the protection of Japanese corporate interests into sharper focus as Tokyo continued to assess the implications of operating in the Russian market.

Takaichi’s decision to raise both the detention issue and the position of Japanese companies during her meeting with Putin placed diplomatic and commercial concerns at the centre of the discussions. The two governments have yet to indicate whether the meeting produced any immediate progress on either matter.

Their agreement to continue dialogue at various levels provides a channel for further engagement, but the outstanding disputes remain unresolved. The talks therefore took place against a backdrop of strained bilateral relations, with the treatment of Japanese nationals and the security of Japanese business operations among the principal issues facing Tokyo and Moscow.